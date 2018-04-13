Latest

Trending

Videos

Podcasts

Opinion that Moves

Getty Images

Economics & Finance

Getty Images

Politics & World Affairs

Getty Images

Health & Development

Getty Images

Sustainability & Environment

Getty Images

Innovation & Technology

Getty Images

Culture & Society

Sunrise Johannesburg Africa BFG Images/Getty Images

The African Century

Africa’s economic rise is a world-changing development, but the sources of its emerging strength – and lingering weaknesses – are little understood. W…

Press Released

Today’s media landscape is littered with landmines: open hostility by US President Donald Trump, mounting censorship in countries such as Hungary, Turkey, a…

A Pakistani female student writes a sentence on a black board A. MAJEED/AFP/Getty Images

Education: The Brain Gain

Education does not benefit only its recipients; it has a profound impact on national economic outcomes. Poor educational performance may be a determin…