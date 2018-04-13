-
-
Trump, Syria, and the Threat of Region-Wide War
-
Making Water-Smart Energy Choices
-
Facebook and the Future of Online Privacy
-
The Big Picture
Brave New AI World
- Michael J. Boskin
- Jacques Bughin
- Harold James
- Maciej Kuziemski
- Christopher Pissarides
- Peter Singer
- Robert Skidelsky
- From the future of employment to the power of the state, the advance of artificial intelligence is challenging our most basic assumptions about what defines us.
- Will machine learning and related technologies expand the range of human freedom, or limit it in unforeseen ways?
-
Fighting Anti-Semitism Requires Free Speech
-
How Should the Crypto-Rich Spend Their Money?
-
India’s Big Leaky Data
-
A Cautionary Tale for Media Regulators
-
South Korea and the End of US Credibility
-
Saving Venezuelawarn that failure to respond forcefully to the Venezuelan crisis could have serious regional repercussions.
-
Political Machismoasks what accounts for the upsurge of hyper-masculinity in the US, Europe, and other parts of the world.
-
What’s Been Stopping the Left?suggests that, to defeat populists, progressives require a good story, not just good policies.
-
Xi’s Strong Hand Against Trumpexplains China's advantages in the current trade standoff and in the upcoming summit with North Korea.
Latest
-
How Should the Crypto-Rich Spend Their Money?
-
Fighting Anti-Semitism Requires Free Speech
-
A Cautionary Tale for Media Regulators
-
The Advanced Economies’ Lost Decade
Videos
PS. Explain This: The Iran Nuclear Deal’s Uncertain Future
explain how designated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton could alter the Iran nuclear deal.
Podcasts
Minxin Pei on the Rise of Emperor Xi
and PS editors discuss presidential power, strongman rule, and the removal of term limits in China.
Opinion that Moves
The African Century
Africa’s economic rise is a world-changing development, but the sources of its emerging strength – and lingering weaknesses – are little understood. W…
Press Released
Today’s media landscape is littered with landmines: open hostility by US President Donald Trump, mounting censorship in countries such as Hungary, Turkey, a…
Education: The Brain Gain
Education does not benefit only its recipients; it has a profound impact on national economic outcomes. Poor educational performance may be a determin…