Empty Promises Won’t Save Marine Ecosystems

The ongoing threats to marine protected areas like Indonesia’s Derawan Archipelago reveal a stark disconnect between ambitious international pledges and on-the-ground realities. Protecting our oceans requires strong government policies backed by sustained funding for conservation and enforcement.

DERAWAN – In the turquoise waters of Indonesia’s Derawan Archipelago, a deafening dynamite blast shatters the morning calm, trumpeting the ongoing destruction of one of the world’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems.

Located within Southeast Asia’s Coral Triangle, Derawan – often called the “Amazon of the Seas” for the richness of its biodiversity – teems with marine life, from hammerhead and whale sharks to green and hawksbill turtles, all thriving among coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangroves. Beyond its ecological significance, the archipelago sustains local communities across the Sulawesi Sea and acts as a vital buffer against the effects of climate change.

But despite its status as a marine protected area (MPA), Derawan is increasingly threatened by poaching syndicates harvesting turtle eggs with impunity, illegal fishers plundering its underwater riches, and plastic waste – carried by ocean currents – choking marine life and defiling its once-pristine beaches.

The 30x30 initiative, which aims to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, offers hope for global conservation efforts. But the growing threats to Derawan and other marine ecosystems highlight a stark disconnect between ambitious international targets and reality on the ground.

Although the 285,000-hectare Berau MPA, home to Derawan, is officially designated as a protected area, available resources limit its effective management. For example, a single three-day boat patrol costs 30 million rupiahs ($1,841). The Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, the authority responsible for managing and protecting this MPA from illegal activities, typically allocates only about 200 million rupiahs annually. Consequently, the MPA is not monitored consistently, leaving gaps in surveillance.

This underscores a simple truth: ambitious goals mean little without the resources needed to advance them. Derawan’s designation as an MPA was a major political milestone, but its ecosystems will continue to deteriorate without adequate monitoring and enforcement.

Regrettably, MPAs around the world face similar challenges. The 30x30 campaign has raised global awareness, but the decline of the Derawan Archipelago illustrates the limits of broad conservation targets. In reality, the responsibility for stopping poachers falls on underfunded local rangers who lack the means to combat environmental degradation effectively. Some, struggling to make ends meet, are lured into illegal activities like poaching turtle eggs.

Derawan should serve as both a cautionary tale and a call to action – a powerful reminder of what’s at stake and what must be done to protect our oceans. Most importantly, genuine protection means more than drawing lines on a map. It requires sustained funding for ranger teams, marine patrols, and local partnerships. Investment in drones, radar systems, and communication equipment is critical to bolstering enforcement, while education and sustainable fishing initiatives can address the root causes of poaching, bomb fishing, and other illegal activities.

The costs of inaction are enormous. Coral reefs that take centuries to grow can be wiped out in seconds by bomb fishing. As species disappear, marine ecosystems become increasingly unstable, jeopardizing livelihoods that are closely tied to ocean health.

Global Conservation, where I work, directly funds marine parks around the world, helping them establish rigorous monitoring and enforcement protocols to ensure they are not protected only on paper. But while NGOs can provide resources and expertise, they cannot tackle this daunting challenge alone. Governments must commit to funding and implementing the necessary measures to make MPAs truly effective.

If there is one lesson to be learned from Derawan, it is the need for active government involvement. Without national commitment, MPAs will remain vulnerable to unchecked exploitation.

Indonesia is a case in point. The absence of a strong official commitment is the single biggest factor behind Derawan’s ongoing decline. Grassroots initiatives, often supported by NGOs, have laid the groundwork for effective protection policies. But despite widespread support for action among local communities – including fishers – the Indonesian government has yet to act.

Policymakers worldwide must recognize that signing pledges at international summits is not enough; fulfilling them demands robust policies backed by substantial funding for conservation and enforcement efforts, especially in remote areas rich in biodiversity. Meanwhile, scientists, NGOs, and international bodies like the United Nations must go beyond awareness campaigns and contribute directly to maritime-protection projects.

The benefits of well-managed MPAs are undeniable. Thriving fish populations replenish commercial fishing grounds, healthy coral reefs protect shorelines, and a booming ecotourism industry creates local jobs and fuels economic growth, all while preserving natural ecosystems.

Although many MPAs exist only on paper, there is still time to change course. Derawan is a prime example of policy failure and growing vulnerability. But with coordinated global action, it could become a model for building resilience in the face of a rapidly changing climate.