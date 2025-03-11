The Western Balkan Bellwether

In a new age of great-power politics, the Western Balkans might seem like an afterthought. But given the region's centrality to three larger geopolitical trends, it could well play an outsize role in Europe over the next four years.
SARAJEVO – Although the full details of Donald Trump’s foreign-policy agenda remain to be seen, we do know where his second administration’s priorities lie. During his campaign, Trump indicated that there would be additional efforts to contain Iran, some kind of deal-making in the Middle East, negotiations over Ukraine’s future that are focused more on Moscow than Kyiv, selective assertiveness toward China, and open displays of disdain for Europe. Against this backdrop of global power politics, it might seem odd to call attention to the Western Balkans. Yet this small region could play an outsize role in Europe over the next four years and beyond.
SARAJEVO – Although the full details of Donald Trump’s foreign-policy agenda remain to be seen, we do know where his second administration’s priorities lie. During his campaign, Trump indicated that there would be additional efforts to contain Iran, some kind of deal-making in the Middle East, negotiations over Ukraine’s future that are focused more on Moscow than Kyiv, selective assertiveness toward China, and open displays of disdain for Europe. Against this backdrop of global power politics, it might seem odd to call attention to the Western Balkans. Yet this small region could play an outsize role in Europe over the next four years and beyond.