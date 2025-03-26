What Trump’s Tariff Critics Are Getting Wrong
US President Donald Trump’s focus on “reciprocal tariffs,” rather than balanced trade, does not suggest that his administration intends to use tariffs strategically to cut the country’s chronic trade deficit. But Democrats must stop dismissing outright a policy tool that they themselves embraced under Biden.
WASHINGTON, DC – As the clock ticks down to President Donald Trump’s planned imposition of “reciprocal tariffs” on US trade partners on April 2, Trump’s opponents have been attacking tariffs as a price-raising menace, rather than indicting Trump’s two-month master class on how to misuse a potentially effective policy tool.