Will US Export Restrictions Work?

Perhaps US efforts to cut off China’s access to advanced semiconductors will be more successful than analogous restrictions on tech exports to France in the 1960s. But we now have at least one data point – DeepSeek – that suggests otherwise.
BERKELEY – Starting in October 2022, the late, lamented (by some) administration of President Joe Biden implemented restrictions on US exports of advanced semiconductors to China. A classic “dual use” technology, these chips power generative AI and supercomputers used in weapons systems, cyberattacks, and surveillance. Equally, they can enhance the ability of companies to compete internationally – in this case the ability of China’s high-tech firms to compete with their American rivals.
