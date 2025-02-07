Trump’s Smoke and Mirrors

As Americans and the rest of the world adapt to another four years of constant chaos, it will be important to remember that Donald Trump's principal purpose in issuing any pronouncement is to gain attention. Unfortunately, much of the US media is uninterested in helping the public separate signal from noise.
BERKELEY – “It’s almost like they knew Trump was bluffing.” That is how Bloomberg columnist John Authers described Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the US president after he unjustifiably threatened their countries with 25% tariffs. The tariffs were postponed just before they were supposed to take effect. The reason, according to Kelly Ann Shaw, a former Trump adviser, was that America’s neighbors “came to the table … with commitments that sufficiently addressed the president’s concerns.”
BERKELEY – “It’s almost like they knew Trump was bluffing.” That is how Bloomberg columnist John Authers described Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the US president after he unjustifiably threatened their countries with 25% tariffs. The tariffs were postponed just before they were supposed to take effect. The reason, according to Kelly Ann Shaw, a former Trump adviser, was that America’s neighbors “came to the table … with commitments that sufficiently addressed the president’s concerns.”