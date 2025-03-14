OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
The Global South’s Path to Economic Resilience
The Sino-American rivalry not only bears on smaller countries’ own aspirations; it also jeopardizes the peace and stability that they have relied on in pursuing economic development and growth. Navigating today's tumultuous geopolitics will require new strategies built around resilience and adaptability.
KUALA LUMPUR – The world we live in is changing fast. The international order, long defined by well-established rules and norms, faces unprecedented challenges.