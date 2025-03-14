Longer Reads provide in-depth analysis of the ideas and forces shaping politics, economics, international affairs, and more.

op_aibrahim1_Hari AnggaraNurPhoto via Getty Images_malaysiaeconomy Hari Anggara/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Global South’s Path to Economic Resilience

The Sino-American rivalry not only bears on smaller countries’ own aspirations; it also jeopardizes the peace and stability that they have relied on in pursuing economic development and growth. Navigating today's tumultuous geopolitics will require new strategies built around resilience and adaptability.

KUALA LUMPUR – The world we live in is changing fast. The international order, long defined by well-established rules and norms, faces unprecedented challenges.

