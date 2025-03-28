Why China’s Marriage Crisis Matters

So alarming is China’s rapidly falling fertility rate that Chinese Premier Li Qiang recently announced new policies to boost births. But with marriages having plummeted over the past decade and half, China’s pro-natalist agenda will inevitably fall short.
MADISON, WISCONSIN – New marriages in China reportedly plummeted by one-fifth last year, implying that the official number of births will likely fall from 9.54 million in 2024 to 7.3- 7.8 million in 2025. Thus, while China represents 17.2% of the global population, it will account for less than 6% of births – comparable to Nigeria.
