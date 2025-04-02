It’s Time to Abandon Trump’s Flawed Negotiation Playbook
Because Donald Trump approaches negotiation as a win-lose contest, rather than as an opportunity to maximize value, he is already unraveling the relationships that have long sustained American power and made it the envy of the world. As a result, US interests could be severely harmed, both now and for years to come.
STANFORD – The best negotiators are never the loudest people in the room. They are the ones who can discern interests, create trust, and build lasting relationships.