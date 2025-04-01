What African Electrification Requires

Africa will not achieve universal access to reliable electricity without significant investment in transmission infrastructure, which in turn requires private-sector participation. Fortunately, Africans recognize the problem and can adapt strategies that have already worked in other parts of the Global South.
CASABLANCA – Too often, the conversation about Africa’s energy challenge focuses only on connecting end users. With around half of the people living in Sub-Saharan Africa lacking access to electricity, and with four out of five in need of clean cooking solutions, extending electricity connections is indeed an urgent priority. But connecting households and businesses to power sources is only part of the solution. The other part is to ensure that energy supply is both dependable and affordable.
