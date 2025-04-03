America’s AI Iron Curtain

The United States is preventing many of its allies from accessing the AI frontier by imposing overly broad export controls on advanced chips, thereby risking its own influence over the technology’s trajectory. If tech-savvy Central and Eastern Europeans cannot rely on America, they may look to China.
BOSTON – As we enter the second half of the 2020s, AI capabilities are increasingly becoming the key determinant of economic and military might. Hence, after years of ratcheting up US controls on exports of advanced semiconductors to China, the Biden administration, as one of its final acts in office, issued an “interim final rule” to establish a Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion. If this AI Diffusion Rule (as it is known) remains intact, the US inputs needed to develop frontier AI models will be accessible only to a tight circle of allies.
BOSTON – As we enter the second half of the 2020s, AI capabilities are increasingly becoming the key determinant of economic and military might. Hence, after years of ratcheting up US controls on exports of advanced semiconductors to China, the Biden administration, as one of its final acts in office, issued an “interim final rule” to establish a Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion. If this AI Diffusion Rule (as it is known) remains intact, the US inputs needed to develop frontier AI models will be accessible only to a tight circle of allies.