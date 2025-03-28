OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Longer Reads provide in-depth analysis of the ideas and forces shaping politics, economics, international affairs, and more.
Getting Abundance Right
The abundance agenda, which has gained traction in media and policy circles, offers little beyond what has already been tried and failed. Rather than doubling down on neoliberal dogma, Americans should look to a time in their history when a bold, capable federal government delivered broad-based economic prosperity.
WASHINGTON, DC – From Elon Musk to proponents of the so-called abundance agenda, influential voices in the United States portray the state as an impediment to prosperity. Musk asserts that the state traps workers in low-productivity jobs, while the abundance agenda’s promoters attack environmental review and zoning rules as bureaucratic obstacles to private investment. The common theme is a state that prevents the emergence of an American golden age defined by plentiful clean energy and affordable housing.