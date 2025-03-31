South Africa’s Wrestling Match With Trump
With South Africa finding itself singled out by US President Donald Trump and those around him, the country’s ambitions for its G20 presidency now face major hurdles. Worse, because it must hand the G20 baton to the United States later this year, it has no choice but to continue to interact with its abuser.
PRETORIA – The Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw is often credited with saying, “I learned long ago never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.” Such is South Africa’s dilemma in dealing with US President Donald Trump’s bombastic administration.