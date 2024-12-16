ASEAN’s Second Renaissance Is Now

The COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly volatile global environment have highlighted supply-chain vulnerabilities that could jeopardize ASEAN’s economic outlook. To reduce these risks, the group, under Malaysia’s chairmanship next year, must diversify its supply sources, invest in infrastructure, and adopt digital solutions.
KUALA LUMPUR – Next year heralds a pivotal chapter for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with Malaysia assuming the chair. In a world increasingly divided into competing blocs, Malaysia is advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, a strategic long-term plan that aims to guide the region’s growth and prosperity over the next two decades. This framework aspires to forge a future of inclusivity and resilience – one that will anchor peace and prosperity throughout Southeast Asia.
