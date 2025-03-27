How Trumpism Ends

US President Donald Trump’s domestic and foreign agenda will bring misery to Americans and non-Americans alike, tarnishing the country’s reputation for years to come. It now falls to American citizens and legislators to defend the democratic values that have long underpinned the country’s global leadership.
LONDON – My mother used to say of those whose rise to fame was built on bluster rather than talent: “Mark my words. It will all end in tears.” It’s a safe bet that this will be the fate of US President Donald Trump and his sycophants. Unfortunately, the tears will not be theirs alone. America will bear the cost of their recklessness – and so, inevitably, will the rest of the world.
