Will AI Close or Widen the Development Gap?

The social, economic, and political effects of AI will not naturally bend toward inclusion or equity across the global economy. To ensure that the technology serves all of humanity, not just a few large corporations, governments and civil society must intervene to change the incentives driving its development.
GENEVA/LONDON – AI is often presented as the next peak of human innovation, owing to its potential to revolutionize industries, transform economies, and improve lives. But will AI truly benefit everyone, or will it deepen existing divides? The answer depends on how the technology is developed, deployed, and governed. Without purposeful interventions, AI’s potential will be harnessed for narrow gains by those who prioritize profits over people.
