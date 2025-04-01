Don’t Let Governments Break Encryption
The governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe are aligning with China and Russia in their efforts to undermine the encryption tools that millions of internet users depend on. If major tech companies give in, the result could be an unprecedented loss of privacy for everyone.
WASHINGTON, DC/BARCELONA – Imagine that some strange man wants a picture of your child. If it were the year 1750, he might commission an artist, who would then knock on your door and ask to paint a portrait. You could say no.