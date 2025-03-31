haass178_Alex KentGetty Images)_zelenskytrump Alex Kent/Getty Images

Diplomacy Is the Newest Front in the Russia-Ukraine War

With the United States under President Donald Trump pressing for peace, matters could come to a head by this summer, when the pipeline of congressionally-approved arms for Ukraine runs out. Far from bringing peace, however, a US military cutoff of Ukraine could actually bring about an escalation in the fighting.

NEW YORK – The war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated. Neither side is in a position to achieve its stated objectives through military force. But now there is significant diplomatic activity as well.

