Diplomacy Is the Newest Front in the Russia-Ukraine War
With the United States under President Donald Trump pressing for peace, matters could come to a head by this summer, when the pipeline of congressionally-approved arms for Ukraine runs out. Far from bringing peace, however, a US military cutoff of Ukraine could actually bring about an escalation in the fighting.
NEW YORK – The war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated. Neither side is in a position to achieve its stated objectives through military force. But now there is significant diplomatic activity as well.