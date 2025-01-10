OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
The Truth About Migration
Today’s rich countries owe much of their success to the contributions of migrant workers. Yet rising anti-immigrant sentiment threatens to restrict migration, jeopardizing host countries that depend on foreign labor and developing economies that rely on remittances to drive economic development.
OXFORD – The brouhaha between the tech bros led by Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s nativist supporters over whether to restrict skilled immigrants reflects a deep underlying tension between the politics and economics of migration. While Trump’s “MAGA” base sees migrants as a threat to their jobs, company bosses recognize that there is an increasingly fierce global competition for talent and to “make America great again” they need more foreigners. In fact, over 60% of the trillion-dollar tech company CEOs in the United States are foreign born, including Musk.