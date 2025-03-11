Virtual Migration Could Revive Growth

By allowing workers in lower-income countries to provide services to customers in advanced economies, generative AI and remote work platforms could fundamentally reshape the global economy. These technologies could boost economic growth, address demographic challenges in developed countries, and reduce global income disparities.
LONDON – While technological advances have fueled prosperity for centuries, their benefits remain unevenly distributed, leaving nearly half the world’s population living on less than $6.85 per day. Yet now, emerging tools like generative artificial intelligence and remote-work platforms could finally start to address this historic imbalance, by allowing “virtual migrants” to access high-income opportunities without leaving their home countries.
