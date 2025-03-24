The Internal Challenge to Afghanistan’s Ban on Girls’ Secondary Education
Since reclaiming power in 2021, the Taliban have systematically denied Afghan girls and women their rights to education, employment, and freedom of movement. Now, as internal divisions shake the regime, there is a real chance that the ban on girls’ education may finally be lifted.
EDINBURGH – With Gaza in ruins, the war in Ukraine at a critical juncture, and millions of Africans facing starvation, global attention has understandably shifted away from the plight of Afghan girls denied their right to an education. Yet, amid the prevailing gloom over the state of the world’s most troubled regions, the Taliban’s ban on girls’ secondary education could be facing its biggest internal challenge yet.