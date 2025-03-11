Overcoming the Sectarian Challenge to Democracy

In the Middle East, religious and sectarian divisions perpetuate political tyranny, entrenched bigotry, and extremist fundamentalist projects, making the aspirations of the Arab Spring seem as distant as ever. But despite the tragedies of the past few years, recent developments finally offer hope for lasting change.
ISTANBUL – In principle, initiatives aimed at promoting reconciliation between religions and sects should be welcomed wherever they appear. But when they are backed by regimes whose involvement is more performative than genuine, they are more likely to breed cynicism than effect meaningful change. Moreover, framing the issue as a “reconciliation between religions and sects” can be misleading. Usually, what is really needed is not reconciliation between religions, but reconciliation between institutions and regimes that seek to define religious meaning for each faith and sect.
ISTANBUL – In principle, initiatives aimed at promoting reconciliation between religions and sects should be welcomed wherever they appear. But when they are backed by regimes whose involvement is more performative than genuine, they are more likely to breed cynicism than effect meaningful change. Moreover, framing the issue as a “reconciliation between religions and sects” can be misleading. Usually, what is really needed is not reconciliation between religions, but reconciliation between institutions and regimes that seek to define religious meaning for each faith and sect.