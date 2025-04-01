Israel’s Blind Spot

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plummeting popularity, most Israelis share his view that the Palestinians pose an existential threat. That is why well-meaning people can be vehemently opposed to an illiberal, self-serving leader, while succumbing to the fears he has stoked.
TEL AVIV – Enjoying a perfectly brewed cappuccino and a crisp croissant on a pleasant street in Tel Aviv, it is hard to imagine that people are being bombed, shelled, and strafed about 43 miles (69 kilometers) away in Gaza (not to mention the constant violence on the West Bank less than 40 miles away). When life seems so agreeable on the surface, it is easy to forget about the suffering of others.
