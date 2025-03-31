How Aristotle Can Save Us
In examining what constitutes the good life, Aristotle offered a framework that is strikingly relevant for our current age of moral confusion and civic fragmentation. He would have seen that underlying all our apparent differences is a shared longing for purpose, belonging, and dignity.
NEW DELHI – In a 1995 speech outlining his “Visions for the 21st Century,” the renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan called attention to the fragility of human civilization, given our infinitesimally small presence within the cosmos. Our future, he warned, depends entirely on our learning to live wisely and humbly together.