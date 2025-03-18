The Biofuel Sham Could Worsen Global Hunger and Inequality

Some members of the United Nations International Maritime Organization argue that biofuels should be central to the effort to decarbonize the shipping industry. But while biofuel producers like Brazil would profit handsomely from such an approach, there is nothing sustainable about it.

WATERLOO/BRUSSELS – Another major source of greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions is poised to use biofuels to “decarbonize.” The shipping industry has now joined the auto and aviation industries in viewing this “cleaner” alternative to fossil fuels as a means of reducing its emissions, without meaningfully changing its activities. But the benefits of biofuels have often been overstated, and their costs underestimated.

International shipping uses more than 300 million tons of fossil fuels annually – some 5% of global oil production. The industry is responsible for 3% of global GHG emissions – above the level of industrial powerhouses like Germany or Japan.

The United Nations’ maritime regulator, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), is seeking to change this. In 2023, the IMO committed to target a 20% reduction in shipping emissions (striving for 30%) by 2030, and a 70% reduction (striving for 80%) by 2040. Since then, it has been working with its 176 member states to negotiate a set of measures that would advance these objectives and bring shipping emissions “close to zero” by 2050.

But the April 2025 deadline for a final framework is looming, and last month’s negotiations in London produced limited progress. As Constance Dijkstra, IMO Policy Manager at the advocacy group Transport & Environment, noted, “We still do not know how much ships will be expected to reduce their emissions, and which fuels and technologies will count as green.” The answers to those questions – including whether biofuels are embraced or rejected – will be the difference between important progress and environmental disaster.

As matters stand, the IMO will implement a “global fuel standard,” which would require ships to use lower-emission fuels during the transition to zero-emission alternatives. Some IMO members – notably, Brazil – say that biofuels should be central to this initiative. Brazil, a major producer of crop-based biofuels, would profit handsomely from such an approach. But there is nothing sustainable about it.

One recent study projects that, if included in the IMO’s global fuel standard, biofuels could power up to 36% of global shipping activity by 2030, 59% by 2035, and 76% by 2040. Since waste-based biofuels would be able to cover only a small percentage of demand from the shipping sector, production of crop-based biofuels, made from palm oil, soy, and maize, would have to increase substantially.

Cultivating these crops would require vast amounts of land – about 35 million additional hectares, equivalent to the land area of Germany or Zimbabwe, by 2030, according to the same study. That could mean razing forested land and thus removing the stores of carbon located there. It could also mean diverting land from food and feed production, though in practice, this would likely necessitate the expansion of agricultural land to compensate.

The effects of such indirect land-use change would negate any emissions savings from switching away from fossil fuels. Moreover, as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN has warned, using farmland to fuel ships, rather than to feed people, will drive up food prices and make it harder for vulnerable populations to access sufficient nutrition at a time when hunger and malnutrition are already on the rise. According to the World Bank, a mere 1% increase in global food prices can push a whopping ten million people into extreme poverty.

Making matters worse, the kind of large-scale monocropping typical of biofuel production uses huge amounts of water and polluting fertilizers. The resulting environmental degradation threatens future food production, meaning that even the “temporary” embrace of biofuels as a transition fuel would lead to greater food insecurity, worse health, and increased poverty in the long term. The embrace of biofuels would also exacerbate poverty in another way: the economic benefits of biofuel production are disproportionately captured by large-scale agribusinesses, to the detriment of small farms.

Given all this, it is imperative that the IMO exclude crop-based biofuels from its final framework, focusing instead on sustainable alternatives like e-fuels and wind power. Early investments are essential to guarantee a sufficient supply of such fuels, so that the shipping industry can meet the IMO’s targets. At the same time, strong fuel standards must be matched by an ambitious carbon levy on shipping emissions, which is necessary to generate revenues to facilitate the industry’s transition toward new energy solutions in an equitable way.

The April deadline for finalizing these measures is fast approaching. While decarbonizing shipping could not be more important, the use of biofuels would fail to advance that imperative, and it would undermine the health and well-being of people and the planet for years or even decades to come. The shipping industry needs to look beyond biofuels and invest in truly sustainable energy sources – before it sails us into disaster.