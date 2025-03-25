Dismantling USAID Could Boost African Self-Reliance

US President Donald Trump’s dismantling of America’s foreign-aid program may be the wake-up call African leaders need. If necessity is the mother of invention, the end of USAID could galvanize African governments to confront their countries’ challenges head-on.
WASHINGTON, DC – Back in 2015, then-Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta warned the Pan-African Parliament about the dangers of development assistance. “The future of our continent cannot be left to the good graces of outside interests,” he said. “Foreign aid, which often comes with terms and conditions that preclude progress, is not an acceptable basis for prosperity and freedom. It is time to give it up.”
