Трамп и правда об изменении климата

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Первого июня Соединённые Штаты вышли из Парижского соглашения о климате. Тем самым, страна под руководством президента Дональда Трампа сделала ещё один широкий шаг к превращению в государство-изгоя. На протяжении уже многих лет Трамп верит в очень странную теорию заговора. В 2012 году он утверждал, что «концепция глобального потепления выдумана китайцами и для китайцев, чтобы сделать промышленность США неконкурентоспособной». Впрочем, он назвал не эту причину, когда объявил о выходе США из Парижского договора. Данное соглашение, по его мнению, невыгодно и совершенно несправедливо для Америки.
Справедливость, как и красота, – субъективный вопрос, но для позиции Трампа очень трудно найти оправдание. Дело в том, что Парижское соглашение – это очень выгодно для Америки, а кроме того, именно США продолжают взваливать несправедливое бремя на других.
На протяжении десятилетий США непропорционально способствовали увеличению концентрации парниковых газов в атмосфере. И сегодня среди крупнейших стран мира США продолжают оставаться самым главным источником выбросов углекислого газа в пересчёте на душу населения. По данным за 2013 год (это самые свежие полные данные, опубликованные Всемирным банком), этот уровень в США в два с лишним раза выше, чем в Китае, и почти в 2,5 раза выше, чем Европе. Обладая высокими доходами, США имеют намного больше возможностей для адаптации к проблемам, вызванным изменением климата, чем бедные страны, такие как Индия и Китай, не говоря уже об африканских странах с низким уровнем доходов.
Более того, главная ошибка в аргументации Трампа заключается в том, что борьба с изменением климата на самом деле укрепляет США, а не ослабляет. Взоры Трампа устремлены в прошлое, которое, как это ни иронично, совсем не было великим. Он пообещал восстановить рабочие места в угольной промышленности (сейчас таких рабочих мест всего 51000, то есть менее 0,04% от общего числа занятых в несельскохозяйственных отраслях), игнорируя при этом тяжёлые условия труда и риски для здоровья, свойственные этой отрасли. И это не говоря уже о технологическом прогрессе, который будет и дальше сокращать занятость в угольной отрасли, даже если добыча угля начнёт расти.
В реальности, в бизнесе по установке солнечных панелей создаётся намного больше рабочих мест, чем исчезает в угольной отрасли. Если же говорить в целом, переход к зелёной экономике повышает доходы США уже сегодня и темпы экономического роста в будущем. В этом, как и во многих других вопросах, Трамп безнадёжно увяз в прошлом.
Всего за несколько недель до объявления Трампом о своём решении выйти из Парижского договора, глобальная Комиссия высокого уровня по вопросам о ценах на углеродные квоты, в которой я был сопредседателем вместе с Николасом Стерном, подчеркнула огромный потенциал перехода к зелёной экономике. В докладе комиссии, опубликованном в конце мая, доказывается, что сокращение объёмов выбросов CO2 в реальности способно укрепить экономику.
Логика очень проста. Главная проблема, которая сегодня мешает росту глобальной экономики, – это недостаточный совокупный спрос. Тем временем, правительства многих стран мира страдают от недостатка доходов. Мы можем решить две эти проблемы одновременно, а заодно снизить выбросы парниковых газов, если введём сбор (налог) на выбросы CO2.
Всегда лучше облагать налогом что-нибудь плохое, чем что-нибудь хорошее. Ввод налога на CO2 станет для компаний и домохозяйств стимулом перестроиться в соответствии с требования мира будущего. Такой налог будет стимулировать компании заниматься инновациями, которые позволят уменьшить потребление энергии и сократить объёмы выбросов. Благодаря этому, у них появится динамичное конкурентное преимущество.
Комиссия проанализировала, какой уровень цены на углерод потребуется для достижения целей, установленных в Парижском климатическом соглашении. Этот уровень намного выше, чем наблюдается сегодня в большинстве стран Европы, однако он приемлем. Члены комиссии подчеркнули, что в разных странах цена может быть различной. В частности, они отметили, что улучшение системы регулирования (например, ограничение работы и строительства угольных электростанций) позволяет снизить налоговое бремя.
Интересно, что в экономике Швеции, с её едва ли не лучшими в мире показателями, уже действует углеродный налог, установленный на значительно более высоком уровне, чем предлагается в нашем докладе. Шведам удаётся сохранять высокие темпы роста экономики, избегая при этом выбросов парниковых газов в американских масштабах.
При Трампе Америка превратилась из мирового лидера в объект насмешек. Сразу после выхода США из Парижского договора над городским советом Рима был вывешен огромный плакат: «Планета прежде всего». А новый президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон высмеял главный лозунг избирательной кампании Трампа, провозгласив: «Сделаем нашу планету снова великой».
Тем не менее, последствия действий Трампа совсем не смешные. Если США сохранят объёмы выбросов на текущем уровне, они будут и дальше наносить огромный ущерб всему остальному миру, в том числе намного более бедным странам. Те, кому американское безрассудство наносит вред, вполне оправданно разгневаны.
К счастью, многие регионы США, в том числе экономически наиболее динамичные, демонстрируют, что действия Трампа являются, хотя и не совсем незначительными, но, по крайней мере, менее значительными, чем ему хотелось бы думать. Многие штаты и корпорации объявили, что будут выполнять свои климатические обязательства и, возможно, даже готовы пойти ещё дальше, компенсируя, тем самым, провалы в других регионах США.
Между тем, мир должен защититься от стран-изгоев. Изменение климата является экзистенциальной угрозой для планеты, которая не менее ужасна, чем угроза, создаваемая ядерными амбициями Северной Кореи. В обоих случаях мир не может уйти от неизбежного вопроса: что делать со странами, которые отказываются выполнять свои обязанности по сохранению нашей планеты?
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
Human Plague
The furnace door ajar
it reeks of rectitude be damed
of edges and endings unknown
it's coarseness a consequence
of procreant's desire
of progeny's thrust.
© RWD 2015
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
