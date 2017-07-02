17

Трамп и правда об изменении климата

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Первого июня Соединённые Штаты вышли из Парижского соглашения о климате. Тем самым, страна под руководством президента Дональда Трампа сделала ещё один широкий шаг к превращению в государство-изгоя. На протяжении уже многих лет Трамп верит в очень странную теорию заговора. В 2012 году он утверждал, что «концепция глобального потепления выдумана китайцами и для китайцев, чтобы сделать промышленность США неконкурентоспособной». Впрочем, он назвал не эту причину, когда объявил о выходе США из Парижского договора. Данное соглашение, по его мнению, невыгодно и совершенно несправедливо для Америки.

Справедливость, как и красота, – субъективный вопрос, но для позиции Трампа очень трудно найти оправдание. Дело в том, что Парижское соглашение – это очень выгодно для Америки, а кроме того, именно США продолжают взваливать несправедливое бремя на других.

На протяжении десятилетий США непропорционально способствовали увеличению концентрации парниковых газов в атмосфере. И сегодня среди крупнейших стран мира США продолжают оставаться самым главным источником выбросов углекислого газа в пересчёте на душу населения. По данным за 2013 год (это самые свежие полные данные, опубликованные Всемирным банком), этот уровень в США в два с лишним раза выше, чем в Китае, и почти в 2,5 раза выше, чем Европе. Обладая высокими доходами, США имеют намного больше возможностей для адаптации к проблемам, вызванным изменением климата, чем бедные страны, такие как Индия и Китай, не говоря уже об африканских странах с низким уровнем доходов.

Более того, главная ошибка в аргументации Трампа заключается в том, что борьба с изменением климата на самом деле укрепляет США, а не ослабляет. Взоры Трампа устремлены в прошлое, которое, как это ни иронично, совсем не было великим. Он пообещал восстановить рабочие места в угольной промышленности (сейчас таких рабочих мест всего 51000, то есть менее 0,04% от общего числа занятых в несельскохозяйственных отраслях), игнорируя при этом тяжёлые условия труда и риски для здоровья, свойственные этой отрасли. И это не говоря уже о технологическом прогрессе, который будет и дальше сокращать занятость в угольной отрасли, даже если добыча угля начнёт расти.

В реальности, в бизнесе по установке солнечных панелей создаётся намного больше рабочих мест, чем исчезает в угольной отрасли. Если же говорить в целом, переход к зелёной экономике повышает доходы США уже сегодня и темпы экономического роста в будущем. В этом, как и во многих других вопросах, Трамп безнадёжно увяз в прошлом.

Всего за несколько недель до объявления Трампом о своём решении выйти из Парижского договора, глобальная Комиссия высокого уровня по вопросам о ценах на углеродные квоты, в которой я был сопредседателем вместе с Николасом Стерном, подчеркнула огромный потенциал перехода к зелёной экономике. В докладе комиссии, опубликованном в конце мая, доказывается, что сокращение объёмов выбросов CO2 в реальности способно укрепить экономику.

Логика очень проста. Главная проблема, которая сегодня мешает росту глобальной экономики, – это недостаточный совокупный спрос. Тем временем, правительства многих стран мира страдают от недостатка доходов. Мы можем решить две эти проблемы одновременно, а заодно снизить выбросы парниковых газов, если введём сбор (налог) на выбросы CO2.

Всегда лучше облагать налогом что-нибудь плохое, чем что-нибудь хорошее. Ввод налога на CO2 станет для компаний и домохозяйств стимулом перестроиться в соответствии с требования мира будущего. Такой налог будет стимулировать компании заниматься инновациями, которые позволят уменьшить потребление энергии и сократить объёмы выбросов. Благодаря этому, у них появится динамичное конкурентное преимущество.

Комиссия проанализировала, какой уровень цены на углерод потребуется для достижения целей, установленных в Парижском климатическом соглашении. Этот уровень намного выше, чем наблюдается сегодня в большинстве стран Европы, однако он приемлем. Члены комиссии подчеркнули, что в разных странах цена может быть различной. В частности, они отметили, что улучшение системы регулирования (например, ограничение работы и строительства угольных электростанций) позволяет снизить налоговое бремя.

Интересно, что в экономике Швеции, с её едва ли не лучшими в мире показателями, уже действует углеродный налог, установленный на значительно более высоком уровне, чем предлагается в нашем докладе. Шведам удаётся сохранять высокие темпы роста экономики, избегая при этом выбросов парниковых газов в американских масштабах.

При Трампе Америка превратилась из мирового лидера в объект насмешек. Сразу после выхода США из Парижского договора над городским советом Рима был вывешен огромный плакат: «Планета прежде всего». А новый президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон высмеял главный лозунг избирательной кампании Трампа, провозгласив: «Сделаем нашу планету снова великой».

Тем не менее, последствия действий Трампа совсем не смешные. Если США сохранят объёмы выбросов на текущем уровне, они будут и дальше наносить огромный ущерб всему остальному миру, в том числе намного более бедным странам. Те, кому американское безрассудство наносит вред, вполне оправданно разгневаны.

К счастью, многие регионы США, в том числе экономически наиболее динамичные, демонстрируют, что действия Трампа являются, хотя и не совсем незначительными, но, по крайней мере, менее значительными, чем ему хотелось бы думать. Многие штаты и корпорации объявили, что будут выполнять свои климатические обязательства и, возможно, даже готовы пойти ещё дальше, компенсируя, тем самым, провалы в других регионах США.

Между тем, мир должен защититься от стран-изгоев. Изменение климата является экзистенциальной угрозой для планеты, которая не менее ужасна, чем угроза, создаваемая ядерными амбициями Северной Кореи. В обоих случаях мир не может уйти от неизбежного вопроса: что делать со странами, которые отказываются выполнять свои обязанности по сохранению нашей планеты?