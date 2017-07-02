Trump en de waarheid over klimaatverandering

Joseph E. Stiglitz, recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2001 and the John Bates Clark Medal in 1979, is University Professor at Columbia University, Co-Chair of the High-Level Expert Group on the Measurement of Economic Performance and Social Progress at the OECD, and Chief… read more

BRUSSEL – Onder het leiderschap van president Donald Trump hebben de Verenigde Staten op 1 juni opnieuw een grote stap gezet op weg naar het afficheren van zichzelf als een schurkenstaat, door zich terug te trekken uit het klimaatverdrag van Parijs. Jarenlang heeft Trump zijn toevlucht genomen tot de vreemde samenzweringstheorie dat, zoals hij het in 2012 formuleerde, “Het concept van de opwarming van de aarde door en voor de Chinezen is gecreëerd om de Amerikaanse industrie minder competitief te maken.” Maar dit was niet de reden die Trump heeft opgegeven voor de terugtrekking van de VS uit het verdrag van Parijs. Hij beweerde dat de overeenkomst slecht was voor de VS en impliciet oneerlijk.

Hoewel eerlijkheid, net als schoonheid, een subjectief begrip is, is de bewering van Trump moeilijk te rechtvaardigen. Integendeel, het akkoord van Parijs is heel goed voor Amerika, en het zijn de VS die een oneerlijke last op de schouders van anderen blijven leggen.

Van oudsher hebben de VS onevenredig veel bijgedragen aan de stijgende concentratie van broeikasgassen in de atmosfeer, en onder de grote landen blijft Amerika verantwoordelijk voor veruit de grootste uitstoot van kooldioxide per hoofd van de bevolking – ruim twee maal zo veel als China en bijna 2,5 maal zo veel als Europa in 2013 (het laatste jaar waarover de Wereldbank volledige gegevens heeft gepubliceerd). Met zijn hoge inkomen verkeert Amerika in een veel betere positie om zich aan te passen aan de uitdagingen van de klimaatverandering dan arme landen als India en China, laat staan de lage-inkomenslanden in Afrika.

De voornaamste zwakte in de redenering van Trump is feitelijk dat het bestrijden van de klimaatverandering de VS juist zou versterken, en niet verzwakken. Trump kijkt naar het verleden – een verleden dat, ironisch genoeg, helemaal niet zo geweldig was. Zijn belofte om de werkgelegenheid in de steenkoolsector te herstellen (waar nu nog maar 51.000 banen zijn, nog geen 0,04% van de niet-agrarische arbeidsplaatsen in het land) gaat voorbij aan de zware omstandigheden en gezondheidsrisico's die endemisch waren in die bedrijfstak, om maar te zwijgen van de technologische vooruitgang die de werkgelegenheid in de sector hoe dan ook zou blijven terugdringen, zelfs als de steenkoolproductie zou worden hervat.

In feite worden er momenteel veel meer banen gecreëerd in de installatie van zonnepanelen dan er verloren gaan in de steenkoolsector. Meer in het algemeen zou een beweging in de richting van een groene economie het inkomen van de VS vandaag de dag en de economische groei in de toekomst bevorderen. Net als met zo veel dingen zit Trump in dit opzicht hopeloos vast in het verleden.

Slechts een paar weken vóór het besluit van Trump om zich terug te trekken uit het akkoord van Parijs heeft de mondiale High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices (Hoge Commissie voor de Prijzen van Fossiele Brandstoffen), waarvan ik samen met Nicholas Stern voorzitter was, het potentieel van een groene transitie benadrukt. In het rapport van de Commissie, dat eind mei verscheen, wordt betoogd dat het terugdringen van de CO 2 -emissies zou kunnen resulteren in een nóg sterkere economie.

De logica is voor de hand liggend. Een sleutelprobleem dat de wereldeconomie vandaag de dag belemmert, is de tekortschietende algemene vraag. Tegelijkertijd kampen de regeringen van veel landen met begrotingstekorten. Maar we kunnen beide problemen tegelijkertijd aanpakken en de emissies terugdringen door een belasting op CO 2 -emissies in te voeren.

Het is altijd beter om slechte dingen te belasten dan goede dingen. Door CO 2 -emissies te belasten zouden bedrijven en huishoudens een prikkel krijgen om te moderniseren voor de wereld van de toekomst. De belasting zou bedrijven ook motiveren om te innoveren op manieren die het energiegebruik en de emissies terugdringen – wat ze een dynamisch concurrentievoordeel verschaft.

De Commissie heeft het prijsniveau voor fossiele brandstoffen geanalyseerd dat nodig zou zijn om de doelen te bereiken die in het klimaatakkoord van Parijs worden genoemd – een veel hogere prijs dan die nu in het grootste deel van Europa geldt, maar nog steeds hanteerbaar. De commissieleden wezen erop dat de juiste prijs van land tot land kan verschillen. Zij merkten in het bijzonder op dat een beter systeem van toezicht – een systeem dat de elektriciteitsopwekking met kolencentrales beteugelt, bijvoorbeeld – de last vermindert die op het belastingstelsel moet worden gelegd.

Het is interessant dat een van 's wereld best presterende economieën, Zweden, al een belasting op fossiele brandstoffen heeft ingevoerd, die aanzienlijk hoger is dan wat we in ons rapport voorstellen. En de Zweden hebben hun sterke groei verwezenlijkt zonder emissies op het niveau van de VS.

Amerika is onder Trump van een wereldleider veranderd in een voorwerp van spot. In de nasleep van de Amerikaanse terugtrekking uit het Parijse akkoord werd een groot doek over het stadhuis van Rome gehangen met de tekst “The Planet First” (“Eerst de planeet”). Op dezelfde manier heeft de nieuwe Franse president, Emmanuel Macron, de draak gestoken met Trumps campagneslogan, door te zeggen “Make Our Planet Great Again” (“Maak onze planeet weer groot”).

Maar de gevolgen van de daden van Trump zijn niet om te lachen. Als de emissies van de VS zo hoog blijven als nu zal de rest van de wereld, inclusief veel armere landen, met enorme kosten geconfronteerd blijven worden. Degenen die worden geschaad door Amerika's roekeloosheid zijn terecht boos.

Gelukkig hebben grote delen van de VS, waaronder de economisch meest dynamische regio's, laten zien dat Trump misschien niet zozeer irrelevant, maar dan toch in ieder geval mínder relevant is dan hij zelf graag gelooft. Grote aantallen staten en bedrijven hebben aangekondigd door te zullen gaan met hun inzet om de emissies terug te dringen, en misschien zelfs wel verder te willen gaan, ter compensatie van het achterblijven van andere delen van de VS.

Intussen moet de wereld zichzelf beschermen tegen schurkenstaten. De klimaatverandering vertegenwoordigt een existentiële dreiging voor de planeet die niet minder ernstig is dan de nucleaire ambities van Noord-Korea. In beide gevallen kan de wereld de onvermijdelijke vraag niet langer negeren: wat moet er worden gedaan met landen die weigeren hun aandeel te nemen in het behoud van de planeet?

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld