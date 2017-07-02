Trump en de waarheid over klimaatverandering

BRUSSEL – Onder het leiderschap van president Donald Trump hebben de Verenigde Staten op 1 juni opnieuw een grote stap gezet op weg naar het afficheren van zichzelf als een schurkenstaat, door zich terug te trekken uit het klimaatverdrag van Parijs. Jarenlang heeft Trump zijn toevlucht genomen tot de vreemde samenzweringstheorie dat, zoals hij het in 2012 formuleerde, “Het concept van de opwarming van de aarde door en voor de Chinezen is gecreëerd om de Amerikaanse industrie minder competitief te maken.” Maar dit was niet de reden die Trump heeft opgegeven voor de terugtrekking van de VS uit het verdrag van Parijs. Hij beweerde dat de overeenkomst slecht was voor de VS en impliciet oneerlijk.
Hoewel eerlijkheid, net als schoonheid, een subjectief begrip is, is de bewering van Trump moeilijk te rechtvaardigen. Integendeel, het akkoord van Parijs is heel goed voor Amerika, en het zijn de VS die een oneerlijke last op de schouders van anderen blijven leggen.
Van oudsher hebben de VS onevenredig veel bijgedragen aan de stijgende concentratie van broeikasgassen in de atmosfeer, en onder de grote landen blijft Amerika verantwoordelijk voor veruit de grootste uitstoot van kooldioxide per hoofd van de bevolking – ruim twee maal zo veel als China en bijna 2,5 maal zo veel als Europa in 2013 (het laatste jaar waarover de Wereldbank volledige gegevens heeft gepubliceerd). Met zijn hoge inkomen verkeert Amerika in een veel betere positie om zich aan te passen aan de uitdagingen van de klimaatverandering dan arme landen als India en China, laat staan de lage-inkomenslanden in Afrika.
De voornaamste zwakte in de redenering van Trump is feitelijk dat het bestrijden van de klimaatverandering de VS juist zou versterken, en niet verzwakken. Trump kijkt naar het verleden – een verleden dat, ironisch genoeg, helemaal niet zo geweldig was. Zijn belofte om de werkgelegenheid in de steenkoolsector te herstellen (waar nu nog maar 51.000 banen zijn, nog geen 0,04% van de niet-agrarische arbeidsplaatsen in het land) gaat voorbij aan de zware omstandigheden en gezondheidsrisico's die endemisch waren in die bedrijfstak, om maar te zwijgen van de technologische vooruitgang die de werkgelegenheid in de sector hoe dan ook zou blijven terugdringen, zelfs als de steenkoolproductie zou worden hervat.
In feite worden er momenteel veel meer banen gecreëerd in de installatie van zonnepanelen dan er verloren gaan in de steenkoolsector. Meer in het algemeen zou een beweging in de richting van een groene economie het inkomen van de VS vandaag de dag en de economische groei in de toekomst bevorderen. Net als met zo veel dingen zit Trump in dit opzicht hopeloos vast in het verleden.
Slechts een paar weken vóór het besluit van Trump om zich terug te trekken uit het akkoord van Parijs heeft de mondiale High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices (Hoge Commissie voor de Prijzen van Fossiele Brandstoffen), waarvan ik samen met Nicholas Stern voorzitter was, het potentieel van een groene transitie benadrukt. In het rapport van de Commissie, dat eind mei verscheen, wordt betoogd dat het terugdringen van de CO2-emissies zou kunnen resulteren in een nóg sterkere economie.
De logica is voor de hand liggend. Een sleutelprobleem dat de wereldeconomie vandaag de dag belemmert, is de tekortschietende algemene vraag. Tegelijkertijd kampen de regeringen van veel landen met begrotingstekorten. Maar we kunnen beide problemen tegelijkertijd aanpakken en de emissies terugdringen door een belasting op CO2-emissies in te voeren.
Het is altijd beter om slechte dingen te belasten dan goede dingen. Door CO2-emissies te belasten zouden bedrijven en huishoudens een prikkel krijgen om te moderniseren voor de wereld van de toekomst. De belasting zou bedrijven ook motiveren om te innoveren op manieren die het energiegebruik en de emissies terugdringen – wat ze een dynamisch concurrentievoordeel verschaft.
De Commissie heeft het prijsniveau voor fossiele brandstoffen geanalyseerd dat nodig zou zijn om de doelen te bereiken die in het klimaatakkoord van Parijs worden genoemd – een veel hogere prijs dan die nu in het grootste deel van Europa geldt, maar nog steeds hanteerbaar. De commissieleden wezen erop dat de juiste prijs van land tot land kan verschillen. Zij merkten in het bijzonder op dat een beter systeem van toezicht – een systeem dat de elektriciteitsopwekking met kolencentrales beteugelt, bijvoorbeeld – de last vermindert die op het belastingstelsel moet worden gelegd.
Het is interessant dat een van 's wereld best presterende economieën, Zweden, al een belasting op fossiele brandstoffen heeft ingevoerd, die aanzienlijk hoger is dan wat we in ons rapport voorstellen. En de Zweden hebben hun sterke groei verwezenlijkt zonder emissies op het niveau van de VS.
Amerika is onder Trump van een wereldleider veranderd in een voorwerp van spot. In de nasleep van de Amerikaanse terugtrekking uit het Parijse akkoord werd een groot doek over het stadhuis van Rome gehangen met de tekst “The Planet First” (“Eerst de planeet”). Op dezelfde manier heeft de nieuwe Franse president, Emmanuel Macron, de draak gestoken met Trumps campagneslogan, door te zeggen “Make Our Planet Great Again” (“Maak onze planeet weer groot”).
Maar de gevolgen van de daden van Trump zijn niet om te lachen. Als de emissies van de VS zo hoog blijven als nu zal de rest van de wereld, inclusief veel armere landen, met enorme kosten geconfronteerd blijven worden. Degenen die worden geschaad door Amerika's roekeloosheid zijn terecht boos.
Gelukkig hebben grote delen van de VS, waaronder de economisch meest dynamische regio's, laten zien dat Trump misschien niet zozeer irrelevant, maar dan toch in ieder geval mínder relevant is dan hij zelf graag gelooft. Grote aantallen staten en bedrijven hebben aangekondigd door te zullen gaan met hun inzet om de emissies terug te dringen, en misschien zelfs wel verder te willen gaan, ter compensatie van het achterblijven van andere delen van de VS.
Intussen moet de wereld zichzelf beschermen tegen schurkenstaten. De klimaatverandering vertegenwoordigt een existentiële dreiging voor de planeet die niet minder ernstig is dan de nucleaire ambities van Noord-Korea. In beide gevallen kan de wereld de onvermijdelijke vraag niet langer negeren: wat moet er worden gedaan met landen die weigeren hun aandeel te nemen in het behoud van de planeet?
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
J.Stiglizt doesn^t seem to realize that good and bad are entirely subjective notions. For example, for Trump the greatest good might be to get reelected, and anything likely to put off his electorate in the short term, e.g. 4 years, even if it might put on his electorate in the longer term will be considered as bad. There are no such things as objectively good or bad things, only within a frame of subjective values can things objectively be assessed as acting in favor or disfavor of the support of the said values. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Polzer
Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's home in Palm Beach, FL -- is less than 2 meters above sea level. By the end of the century, it will probably be under water, according to projections by NOAA. The Florida real estate market already is girding itself for a drop in prices due to sea-level rise. Depending upon when the epiphany occurs in the marketplace, Mar-a-Lago will probably be financially under water soon after. When will the Donald sell? What sucker will buy the property - or give him a tax write-off to donate it for public use as a national treasure? Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It doesn't matter much for global warming where the pollution occurs. Much of what is produced in China is for export. It is a question whether the producing country or the consuming country is ultimately responsible for the pollution. Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP. Read more
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years! Read more
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief. Read more
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US. Read more
