The Supreme Court Just Sabotaged the US Economy
The US Supreme Court's reversal of the four-decade-old "Chevron deference" doctrine is an existential threat to the core pillars of the American economic miracle: uniform rule of law and a cohesive national economy. Innovators, businesses, workers, and consumers will bear the costs.
