Trump und die Wahrheit über den Klimawandel

BRÜSSEL – Unter Führung von Präsident Donald Trump haben die USA am 1. Juni einen weiteren großen Schritt in Richtung Schurkenstaat gemacht, als sie sich aus dem Pariser Klimaabkommen zurückzogen. Trump hängt seit Jahren der seltsamen Verschwörungstheorie an, dass, wie er es 2012 formulierte, „das Konzept der globalen Erwärmung von den Chinesen und zu ihrem Nutzen entwickelt wurde, um die produzierende Industrie der USA konkurrenzunfähig zu machen“. Doch das war nicht der Grund, den Trump für den Rückzug der USA aus dem Pariser Abkommen nannte. Stattdessen behauptete er, dass das Abkommen schlecht für die USA und diesen gegenüber per se unfair sei.
Auch wenn Fairness, wie Schönheit, im Auge des Betrachters liegt, ist Trumps Behauptung schwer zu rechtfertigen. Das Pariser Abkommen ist im Gegenteil sehr gut für Amerika, und es sind die USA, die weiterhin anderen eine unfaire Belastung auferlegen.
Die USA tragen traditionell überproportional zu der steigenden Konzentration an Treibhausgasen in der Atmosphäre bei, und sie sind unter den großen Ländern nach wie vor der deutlich größte Emittent von Kohlendioxid pro Kopf, mit einer mehr als doppelt so hohen Rate wie China und einer fast 2,5 Mal so hohen Rate wie Europa (Stand: 2013, das letzte Jahr, für das die Weltbank vollständige Daten vorgelegt hat). Mit ihrem hohen Einkommen können sie sich dabei den Herausforderungen des Klimawandels deutlich besser anpassen als arme Länder wie Indien und China, von den einkommensschwachen Ländern Afrikas gar nicht zu reden.
Tatsächlich macht Trump einen großen Denkfehler, denn die Bekämpfung des Klimawandels würde die USA stärken und nicht schwächen. Trump orientiert sich an der Vergangenheit – einer Vergangenheit, die ironischerweise nicht besonders großartig war. Sein Versprechen zur Wiederherstellung von Arbeitsplätzen im Kohlebergbau (deren Zahl heute 51.000 beträgt, weniger als 0,04% der Beschäftigung in den USA außerhalb der Landwirtschaft) übersieht die dieser Branche innewohnenden harten Arbeitsbedingungen und Gesundheitsrisiken, gar nicht zu reden von dem technologischen Fortschritt, der die Zahl der Arbeitsplätze innerhalb der Branche selbst bei einer Wiederbelebung der Kohleproduktion weiter reduzieren würde.
Tatsächlich werden in der Installation von Solarzellen viel mehr Arbeitsplätze geschaffen als in der Kohleproduktion verloren gehen. Allgemeiner gesagt würde die Hinwendung zu einer umweltfreundlichen Wirtschaft das heutige Einkommen und künftige Wirtschaftswachstum der USA steigern. Hier wie in vielen anderen Dingen ist Trump auch in dieser Frage hoffnungslos hinter der Zeit zurück.
Nur ein paar Wochen vor Trumps Entscheidung, sich aus dem Pariser Abkommen zurückzuziehen, hat die globale „High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices“, deren Co-Vorsitzender ich zusammen mit Nicholas Stern war, das Potenzial eines Wandels hin zu einer grünen Zukunft herausgestellt. Der Ende Mai veröffentlichte Kommissionsbericht argumentiert, dass eine Senkung der CO2-Emissionen zu einer noch stärkeren Volkswirtschaft führen könnte.
Die Logik ist einfach. Ein zentrales Problem, das die Weltwirtschaft heute bremst, ist die schwache Gesamtnachfrage. Zugleich sehen sich die Regierungen vieler Länder Einnahmeausfällen ausgesetzt. Doch wir können beide Probleme gleichzeitig angehen und die Emissionen verringern, indem wir eine Steuer auf CO2-Emissionen einführen.
Es ist immer besser, schlechte Dinge zu besteuern als gute. Durch die Besteuerung von CO2 würden Unternehmen und Haushalte einen Anreiz erhalten, für die Welt der Zukunft aufzurüsten. Die Steuer würde Unternehmen zudem Anreize für Innovationen bieten, die den Energieverbrauch und die Emissionen verringern, und ihnen so einen dynamischen Wettbewerbsvorteil verschaffen.
Die Kommission hat das Kohlenstoffpreisniveau analysiert, das erforderlich wäre, um die im Pariser Klimaabkommen festgelegten Ziele zu erreichen. Der Preis wäre deutlich höher als in den meisten Teilen Europas heute, aber zu bewältigen. Die Kommissionsmitglieder verwiesen darauf, dass der angemessene Preis sich von Land zu Land unterscheiden könnte. Insbesondere stellten sie fest, dass ein besseres Regulierungssystem – zum Beispiel eines, das die Stromerzeugung durch Kohlekraftwerke einschränkt – die Last verringert, die dem Steuersystem auferlegt werden muss.
Interessanterweise hat eine der leistungsstärksten Volkswirtschaften der Welt, Schweden, bereits eine Kohlenstoffsteuer eingeführt, deren Steuersatz deutlich über dem liegt, den wir in unserem Bericht diskutiert haben. Zugleich haben die Schweden ihr starkes Wachstum ohne Emissionen auf US-Niveau aufrechterhalten.
Amerika hat sich unter Trump von einer der weltführenden Nationen zu einem Gegenstand des Spotts entwickelt. Im Gefolge des US-Rückzugs aus dem Pariser Abkommen durch Trump wurde über dem Rathaus von Rom ein großes Transparent mit dem Text „The Planet First“ aufgehängt. Genauso hat Frankreichs neuer Präsident Emmanuel Macron sich über Trumps Wahlkampfmotto lustig gemacht und erklärt: „Make Our Planet Great Again“.
Doch sind die Folgen von Trumps Handlungen nichts zum Lachen. Wenn die USA weiterhin Emissionen in der bisherigen Größenordnung freisetzen, werden sie der übrigen Welt – darunter auch viel ärmeren Ländern – weiterhin enorme Kosten aufbürden. Die von dieser Rücksichtslosigkeit Amerikas Betroffenen sind zu Recht wütend.
Zum Glück haben große Teile der USA, darunter die wirtschaftlich dynamischsten Regionen, gezeigt, dass Trump zwar nicht bedeutungslos ist, aber zumindest weniger relevant, als er selbst gern glauben würde. Eine große Zahl von US-Bundesstaaten und Unternehmen hat angekündigt, dass sie ihren Verpflichtungen weiter nachkommen und möglicherweise sogar darüber hinausgehen wird, um die Versäumnisse anderer Teile der USA auszugleichen.
In der Zwischenzeit muss sich die Welt vor Schurkenstaaten schützen. Der Klimawandel stellt eine existenzielle Bedrohung für den Planeten dar, nicht weniger ernst als jene, die von Nordkoreas nuklearen Zielen ausgeht. In beiden Fällen kann sich die Welt der unweigerlichen Frage nicht entziehen: Was soll man mit Ländern machen, die sich weigern, ihren Teil zur Bewahrung unseres Planeten zu leisten?
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented Karl Polzer
Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's home in Palm Beach, FL -- is less than 2 meters above sea level. By the end of the century, it will probably be under water, according to projections by NOAA. The Florida real estate market already is girding itself for a drop in prices due to sea-level rise. Depending upon when the epiphany occurs in the marketplace, Mar-a-Lago will probably be financially under water soon after. When will the Donald sell? What sucker will buy the property - or give him a tax write-off to donate it for public use as a national treasure? Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It doesn't matter much for global warming where the pollution occurs. Much of what is produced in China is for export. It is a question whether the producing country or the consuming country is ultimately responsible for the pollution. Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP. Read more
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years! Read more
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief. Read more
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US. Read more
