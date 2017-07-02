18

Trump und die Wahrheit über den Klimawandel

BRÜSSEL – Unter Führung von Präsident Donald Trump haben die USA am 1. Juni einen weiteren großen Schritt in Richtung Schurkenstaat gemacht, als sie sich aus dem Pariser Klimaabkommen zurückzogen. Trump hängt seit Jahren der seltsamen Verschwörungstheorie an, dass, wie er es 2012 formulierte, „das Konzept der globalen Erwärmung von den Chinesen und zu ihrem Nutzen entwickelt wurde, um die produzierende Industrie der USA konkurrenzunfähig zu machen“. Doch das war nicht der Grund, den Trump für den Rückzug der USA aus dem Pariser Abkommen nannte. Stattdessen behauptete er, dass das Abkommen schlecht für die USA und diesen gegenüber per se unfair sei.

Auch wenn Fairness, wie Schönheit, im Auge des Betrachters liegt, ist Trumps Behauptung schwer zu rechtfertigen. Das Pariser Abkommen ist im Gegenteil sehr gut für Amerika, und es sind die USA, die weiterhin anderen eine unfaire Belastung auferlegen.

Die USA tragen traditionell überproportional zu der steigenden Konzentration an Treibhausgasen in der Atmosphäre bei, und sie sind unter den großen Ländern nach wie vor der deutlich größte Emittent von Kohlendioxid pro Kopf, mit einer mehr als doppelt so hohen Rate wie China und einer fast 2,5 Mal so hohen Rate wie Europa (Stand: 2013, das letzte Jahr, für das die Weltbank vollständige Daten vorgelegt hat). Mit ihrem hohen Einkommen können sie sich dabei den Herausforderungen des Klimawandels deutlich besser anpassen als arme Länder wie Indien und China, von den einkommensschwachen Ländern Afrikas gar nicht zu reden.

Tatsächlich macht Trump einen großen Denkfehler, denn die Bekämpfung des Klimawandels würde die USA stärken und nicht schwächen. Trump orientiert sich an der Vergangenheit – einer Vergangenheit, die ironischerweise nicht besonders großartig war. Sein Versprechen zur Wiederherstellung von Arbeitsplätzen im Kohlebergbau (deren Zahl heute 51.000 beträgt, weniger als 0,04% der Beschäftigung in den USA außerhalb der Landwirtschaft) übersieht die dieser Branche innewohnenden harten Arbeitsbedingungen und Gesundheitsrisiken, gar nicht zu reden von dem technologischen Fortschritt, der die Zahl der Arbeitsplätze innerhalb der Branche selbst bei einer Wiederbelebung der Kohleproduktion weiter reduzieren würde.

Tatsächlich werden in der Installation von Solarzellen viel mehr Arbeitsplätze geschaffen als in der Kohleproduktion verloren gehen. Allgemeiner gesagt würde die Hinwendung zu einer umweltfreundlichen Wirtschaft das heutige Einkommen und künftige Wirtschaftswachstum der USA steigern. Hier wie in vielen anderen Dingen ist Trump auch in dieser Frage hoffnungslos hinter der Zeit zurück.

Nur ein paar Wochen vor Trumps Entscheidung, sich aus dem Pariser Abkommen zurückzuziehen, hat die globale „High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices“, deren Co-Vorsitzender ich zusammen mit Nicholas Stern war, das Potenzial eines Wandels hin zu einer grünen Zukunft herausgestellt. Der Ende Mai veröffentlichte Kommissionsbericht argumentiert, dass eine Senkung der CO2-Emissionen zu einer noch stärkeren Volkswirtschaft führen könnte.

Die Logik ist einfach. Ein zentrales Problem, das die Weltwirtschaft heute bremst, ist die schwache Gesamtnachfrage. Zugleich sehen sich die Regierungen vieler Länder Einnahmeausfällen ausgesetzt. Doch wir können beide Probleme gleichzeitig angehen und die Emissionen verringern, indem wir eine Steuer auf CO2-Emissionen einführen.

Es ist immer besser, schlechte Dinge zu besteuern als gute. Durch die Besteuerung von CO2 würden Unternehmen und Haushalte einen Anreiz erhalten, für die Welt der Zukunft aufzurüsten. Die Steuer würde Unternehmen zudem Anreize für Innovationen bieten, die den Energieverbrauch und die Emissionen verringern, und ihnen so einen dynamischen Wettbewerbsvorteil verschaffen.

Die Kommission hat das Kohlenstoffpreisniveau analysiert, das erforderlich wäre, um die im Pariser Klimaabkommen festgelegten Ziele zu erreichen. Der Preis wäre deutlich höher als in den meisten Teilen Europas heute, aber zu bewältigen. Die Kommissionsmitglieder verwiesen darauf, dass der angemessene Preis sich von Land zu Land unterscheiden könnte. Insbesondere stellten sie fest, dass ein besseres Regulierungssystem – zum Beispiel eines, das die Stromerzeugung durch Kohlekraftwerke einschränkt – die Last verringert, die dem Steuersystem auferlegt werden muss.

Interessanterweise hat eine der leistungsstärksten Volkswirtschaften der Welt, Schweden, bereits eine Kohlenstoffsteuer eingeführt, deren Steuersatz deutlich über dem liegt, den wir in unserem Bericht diskutiert haben. Zugleich haben die Schweden ihr starkes Wachstum ohne Emissionen auf US-Niveau aufrechterhalten.

Amerika hat sich unter Trump von einer der weltführenden Nationen zu einem Gegenstand des Spotts entwickelt. Im Gefolge des US-Rückzugs aus dem Pariser Abkommen durch Trump wurde über dem Rathaus von Rom ein großes Transparent mit dem Text „The Planet First“ aufgehängt. Genauso hat Frankreichs neuer Präsident Emmanuel Macron sich über Trumps Wahlkampfmotto lustig gemacht und erklärt: „Make Our Planet Great Again“.

Doch sind die Folgen von Trumps Handlungen nichts zum Lachen. Wenn die USA weiterhin Emissionen in der bisherigen Größenordnung freisetzen, werden sie der übrigen Welt – darunter auch viel ärmeren Ländern – weiterhin enorme Kosten aufbürden. Die von dieser Rücksichtslosigkeit Amerikas Betroffenen sind zu Recht wütend.

Zum Glück haben große Teile der USA, darunter die wirtschaftlich dynamischsten Regionen, gezeigt, dass Trump zwar nicht bedeutungslos ist, aber zumindest weniger relevant, als er selbst gern glauben würde. Eine große Zahl von US-Bundesstaaten und Unternehmen hat angekündigt, dass sie ihren Verpflichtungen weiter nachkommen und möglicherweise sogar darüber hinausgehen wird, um die Versäumnisse anderer Teile der USA auszugleichen.

In der Zwischenzeit muss sich die Welt vor Schurkenstaaten schützen. Der Klimawandel stellt eine existenzielle Bedrohung für den Planeten dar, nicht weniger ernst als jene, die von Nordkoreas nuklearen Zielen ausgeht. In beiden Fällen kann sich die Welt der unweigerlichen Frage nicht entziehen: Was soll man mit Ländern machen, die sich weigern, ihren Teil zur Bewahrung unseres Planeten zu leisten?

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan