Immigration Does Not Start at the US Border

While US leaders on both sides of the aisle focus on securing the country’s southern border, strategies tackling the root causes of immigration – from violence to inequality – remain nowhere to be found. Unless that changes, immigration pressures will remain a divisive political issue.
SAN JOSÉ – In a highly divisive presidential-election year, there is at least one point on which more than half of American voters agree: immigration is a top priority. Yet the discourse in the US Congress and on the presidential-campaign trail has so far ignored critical elements of the issue. With both Democratic and Republican leaders focusing primarily – if not exclusively – on how to improve management of the southern border of the United States, solutions targeting the drivers of immigration are nowhere to be found.
SAN JOSÉ – In a highly divisive presidential-election year, there is at least one point on which more than half of American voters agree: immigration is a top priority. Yet the discourse in the US Congress and on the presidential-campaign trail has so far ignored critical elements of the issue. With both Democratic and Republican leaders focusing primarily – if not exclusively – on how to improve management of the southern border of the United States, solutions targeting the drivers of immigration are nowhere to be found.