Trump e a verdade sobre as alterações climáticas

BRUXELAS – No dia 1 de Junho, sob a liderança do Presidente Donald Trump, os Estados Unidos deram mais um passo importante no sentido da sua confirmação como um estado delinquente, ao abandonarem o acordo de Paris sobre o clima. Durante anos, Trump defendeu uma estranha teoria da conspiração em que, como declarou em 2012, “o conceito de aquecimento global foi criado pelos e para os chineses, para tornar menos competitiva a indústria dos EUA.” Mas não foi essa a razão por que Trump fez com que os EUA abandonassem o acordo de Paris. Em vez disso, alegou que o acordo era mau e implicitamente injusto para os EUA.
Embora a justiça, tal como a beleza, esteja nos olhos de quem vê, a alegação de Trump é difícil de provar. Pelo contrário, o acordo de Paris é muito bom para a América, e são os EUA quem continua a impor um fardo injusto sobre os outros países.
Em termos históricos, os EUA contribuíram desproporcionalmente para a crescente concentração de gases promotores do efeito de estufa na atmosfera, e entre os países de maiores dimensões continuam a ser, de longe, o maior emissor per capita de dióxido de carbono, com valores mais de duas vezes os da China e quase 2,5 vezes os da Europa em 2013 (último ano para o qual o Banco Mundial divulgou dados completos). Com os seus rendimentos elevados, os EUA estão numa posição muito melhor para se adaptarem aos desafios das alterações climáticas do que países pobres como a Índia e a China, para não falar de países africanos de baixos rendimentos.
Na verdade, a grande falha no raciocínio de Trump é que o combate às alterações climáticas fortaleceria os EUA, em vez de enfraquecê-los. Trump está a olhar para o passado, um passado que, ironicamente, não era nada de especial. A sua promessa de restabelecer empregos na extracção de carvão (que são hoje em número de 51 000, menos de 0,04% do emprego não-agrícola do país) ignora as condições adversas e os riscos de saúde endémicos dessa indústria, sem mencionar que os avanços tecnológicos continuariam a reduzir o emprego na indústria mesmo após uma reanimação da produção de carvão.
Na verdade, estão a ser criados muitos mais empregos na instalação de painéis solares do que os que se perdem no carvão. De maneira geral, a migração para uma economia verde aumentaria o rendimento presente e o crescimento futuro dos EUA. Neste aspecto, como em tantas coisas, Trump está irremediavelmente atolado no passado.
Apenas algumas semanas antes da decisão de Trump abandonar o acordo de Paris, a Comissão de Alto Nível sobre os Preços do Carbono, a que co-presidi com Nicholas Stern, sublinhava o potencial de uma transição verde. O relatório da comissão, divulgado no fim de Maio, defende que a redução das emissões de CO2 pode dar origem a uma economia ainda mais forte.
A logica é clara: um dos maiores problemas que atrasa hoje a economia global é a insuficiente procura agregada; ao mesmo tempo, governos de vários países enfrentam quebras de receitas. Mas podemos abordar ambas as questões simultaneamente, e reduzir as emissões, se impusermos um encargo (um imposto) sobre as emissões de CO2.
É sempre preferível tributar coisas más a coisas boas. Ao tributar o CO2, as empresas e as famílias teriam um incentivo para se reequiparem para o mundo do futuro. O imposto também concederia incentivos à inovação das empresas, no sentido de reduzirem a utilização de energia e as emissões, dando-lhes uma vantagem competitiva dinâmica.
A Comissão analisou o nível do preço de carbono necessário para atingir os objectivos estabelecidos no acordo de Paris sobre o clima: seria um preço muito mais elevado do que o praticado hoje na Europa, mas ainda exequível. Os comissários salientaram que o preço adequado poderá diferir de país para país. Concluíram, especificamente, que um melhor enquadramento regulamentar (por exemplo, um que restrinja a geração de energia eléctrica a partir do carvão) reduz a pressão a colocar sobre o sistema fiscal.
Curiosamente, uma das economias mais bem-sucedidas do mundo, a Suécia, já adoptou uma taxa de carbono a um valor substancialmente mais elevado do que o discutido no nosso relatório. E os suecos mantiveram simultaneamente o seu forte crescimento, sem emissões ao nível das emissões dos EUA.
A América sob Trump passou de líder mundial a alvo de troça. No rescaldo do abandono de Trump dos EUA do acordo de Paris, foi pendurado um grande cartaz na câmara municipal de Roma: “O Planeta primeiro.” Da mesma forma, o novo presidente de França, Emmanuel Macron, gracejou com o lema de campanha de Trump, declarando “Tornemos o nosso planeta grande outra vez.”
Mas as consequências das acções de Trump não são caso para rir. Se os EUA mantiverem as suas emissões no nível actual, continuarão a impor custos enormes sobre o resto do mundo, nomeadamente sobre países muito mais pobres. Aqueles que estão a ser prejudicados pela irresponsabilidade da América estão justificadamente irritados.
Felizmente, uma grande parte dos EUA, incluindo as regiões economicamente mais dinâmicas, já mostraram que Trump é, se não irrelevante, certamente menos relevante do que ele gostaria. Um grande número de estados e empresas já anunciou que continuaria com os seus compromissos, e talvez os aprofundasse, compensando assim os fracassos de outras partes dos EUA.
Entretanto, o mundo deve proteger-se contra estados delinquentes. As alterações climáticas colocam uma ameaça existencial ao planeta que não é menos grave do que a colocada pelas ambições nucleares da Coreia do Norte. Em ambos os casos, o mundo não pode fugir à pergunta inevitável: o que deve ser feito com os países que recusem fazer a sua parte na preservação do nosso planeta?
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (18)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Karl Polzer
Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's home in Palm Beach, FL -- is less than 2 meters above sea level. By the end of the century, it will probably be under water, according to projections by NOAA. The Florida real estate market already is girding itself for a drop in prices due to sea-level rise. Depending upon when the epiphany occurs in the marketplace, Mar-a-Lago will probably be financially under water soon after. When will the Donald sell? What sucker will buy the property - or give him a tax write-off to donate it for public use as a national treasure? Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It doesn't matter much for global warming where the pollution occurs. Much of what is produced in China is for export. It is a question whether the producing country or the consuming country is ultimately responsible for the pollution. Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP. Read more
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years! Read more
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief. Read more
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US. Read more
Featured
Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?
Sandile Hlatshwayo & Michael Spence argue that economists' focus on GDP and income growth misses a more fundamental question.
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
PS authors in concise videos
20 Years After the Hong Kong Handover
Chris Patten examines what China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong will mean for one of Asia’s freest and most successful cities.