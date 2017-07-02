18

Trump e a verdade sobre as alterações climáticas

BRUXELAS – No dia 1 de Junho, sob a liderança do Presidente Donald Trump, os Estados Unidos deram mais um passo importante no sentido da sua confirmação como um estado delinquente, ao abandonarem o acordo de Paris sobre o clima. Durante anos, Trump defendeu uma estranha teoria da conspiração em que, como declarou em 2012, “o conceito de aquecimento global foi criado pelos e para os chineses, para tornar menos competitiva a indústria dos EUA.” Mas não foi essa a razão por que Trump fez com que os EUA abandonassem o acordo de Paris. Em vez disso, alegou que o acordo era mau e implicitamente injusto para os EUA.

Embora a justiça, tal como a beleza, esteja nos olhos de quem vê, a alegação de Trump é difícil de provar. Pelo contrário, o acordo de Paris é muito bom para a América, e são os EUA quem continua a impor um fardo injusto sobre os outros países.

Em termos históricos, os EUA contribuíram desproporcionalmente para a crescente concentração de gases promotores do efeito de estufa na atmosfera, e entre os países de maiores dimensões continuam a ser, de longe, o maior emissor per capita de dióxido de carbono, com valores mais de duas vezes os da China e quase 2,5 vezes os da Europa em 2013 (último ano para o qual o Banco Mundial divulgou dados completos). Com os seus rendimentos elevados, os EUA estão numa posição muito melhor para se adaptarem aos desafios das alterações climáticas do que países pobres como a Índia e a China, para não falar de países africanos de baixos rendimentos.

Na verdade, a grande falha no raciocínio de Trump é que o combate às alterações climáticas fortaleceria os EUA, em vez de enfraquecê-los. Trump está a olhar para o passado, um passado que, ironicamente, não era nada de especial. A sua promessa de restabelecer empregos na extracção de carvão (que são hoje em número de 51 000, menos de 0,04% do emprego não-agrícola do país) ignora as condições adversas e os riscos de saúde endémicos dessa indústria, sem mencionar que os avanços tecnológicos continuariam a reduzir o emprego na indústria mesmo após uma reanimação da produção de carvão.

Na verdade, estão a ser criados muitos mais empregos na instalação de painéis solares do que os que se perdem no carvão. De maneira geral, a migração para uma economia verde aumentaria o rendimento presente e o crescimento futuro dos EUA. Neste aspecto, como em tantas coisas, Trump está irremediavelmente atolado no passado.

Apenas algumas semanas antes da decisão de Trump abandonar o acordo de Paris, a Comissão de Alto Nível sobre os Preços do Carbono, a que co-presidi com Nicholas Stern, sublinhava o potencial de uma transição verde. O relatório da comissão, divulgado no fim de Maio, defende que a redução das emissões de CO2 pode dar origem a uma economia ainda mais forte.

A logica é clara: um dos maiores problemas que atrasa hoje a economia global é a insuficiente procura agregada; ao mesmo tempo, governos de vários países enfrentam quebras de receitas. Mas podemos abordar ambas as questões simultaneamente, e reduzir as emissões, se impusermos um encargo (um imposto) sobre as emissões de CO2.

É sempre preferível tributar coisas más a coisas boas. Ao tributar o CO2, as empresas e as famílias teriam um incentivo para se reequiparem para o mundo do futuro. O imposto também concederia incentivos à inovação das empresas, no sentido de reduzirem a utilização de energia e as emissões, dando-lhes uma vantagem competitiva dinâmica.

A Comissão analisou o nível do preço de carbono necessário para atingir os objectivos estabelecidos no acordo de Paris sobre o clima: seria um preço muito mais elevado do que o praticado hoje na Europa, mas ainda exequível. Os comissários salientaram que o preço adequado poderá diferir de país para país. Concluíram, especificamente, que um melhor enquadramento regulamentar (por exemplo, um que restrinja a geração de energia eléctrica a partir do carvão) reduz a pressão a colocar sobre o sistema fiscal.

Curiosamente, uma das economias mais bem-sucedidas do mundo, a Suécia, já adoptou uma taxa de carbono a um valor substancialmente mais elevado do que o discutido no nosso relatório. E os suecos mantiveram simultaneamente o seu forte crescimento, sem emissões ao nível das emissões dos EUA.

A América sob Trump passou de líder mundial a alvo de troça. No rescaldo do abandono de Trump dos EUA do acordo de Paris, foi pendurado um grande cartaz na câmara municipal de Roma: “O Planeta primeiro.” Da mesma forma, o novo presidente de França, Emmanuel Macron, gracejou com o lema de campanha de Trump, declarando “Tornemos o nosso planeta grande outra vez.”

Mas as consequências das acções de Trump não são caso para rir. Se os EUA mantiverem as suas emissões no nível actual, continuarão a impor custos enormes sobre o resto do mundo, nomeadamente sobre países muito mais pobres. Aqueles que estão a ser prejudicados pela irresponsabilidade da América estão justificadamente irritados.

Felizmente, uma grande parte dos EUA, incluindo as regiões economicamente mais dinâmicas, já mostraram que Trump é, se não irrelevante, certamente menos relevante do que ele gostaria. Um grande número de estados e empresas já anunciou que continuaria com os seus compromissos, e talvez os aprofundasse, compensando assim os fracassos de outras partes dos EUA.

Entretanto, o mundo deve proteger-se contra estados delinquentes. As alterações climáticas colocam uma ameaça existencial ao planeta que não é menos grave do que a colocada pelas ambições nucleares da Coreia do Norte. Em ambos os casos, o mundo não pode fugir à pergunta inevitável: o que deve ser feito com os países que recusem fazer a sua parte na preservação do nosso planeta?