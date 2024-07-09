The Starmer Model
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer led the Labour Party to a resounding victory because he understands a basic lesson from the history of social-democratic politics. While voters can be drawn to radicalism, what they really want is competent governance that delivers stability and widely shared prosperity.
BOSTON – The Labour Party’s sweeping victory in the United Kingdom’s general election already holds lessons for center and center-left parties elsewhere. But whether it will matter in the long run depends on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ability to address his country’s economic woes – a very tall order.