Trump et la vérité sur le changement climatique

BRUXELLES – Sous la conduite du président Donald Trump, l’Amérique a fait un grand pas de plus vers le statut d’État voyou, en se retirant le 1er juin de l’accord climatique de Paris. Depuis des années, Trump adhère à cette étrange théorie du complot selon laquelle, comme il l’a formulé en 2012, « Le concept de réchauffement climatique a été inventé par et pour les Chinois, dans le but de mettre à mal la compétitivité du secteur manufacturier des États-Unis. » Mais ce n’est pas la raison qu’a avancée Trump pour extraire l’Amérique de l’accord de Paris. Selon lui, l’accord était tout simplement défavorable aux États-Unis, le considérant implicitement injuste pour le pays.
Bien que la beauté soit dans l’œil de celui qui regarde, et l’injustice une question de point de vue, la position de Trump apparaît difficile à justifier. Contrairement à ce qu’estime le président américain, l’accord de Paris est une très bonne chose pour les États-Unis, et c’est bien l’Amérique qui continue d’imposer aux autres une charge inéquitable.
Historiquement, les États-Unis ont contribué de manière disproportionnée à la hausse des concentrations de gaz à effet de serre dans l’atmosphère, et se distinguent aujourd’hui clairement parmi les grandes puissances comme le plus gros émetteur par habitant de dioxyde de carbone – ayant émis plus de deux fois plus de CO2 que la Chine et près de 2,5 fois plus que l’Europe en 2013 (année la plus récente pour laquelle la Banque mondiale dispose de données complètes). Forte de ses revenus élevés, l’Amérique est en bien meilleure position pour s’adapter aux défis du changement climatique que des pays pauvres tels que l’Inde et la Chine, sans parler des pays à revenu faible du continent africain.
Trump commet dans son raisonnement une erreur majeure en refusant d’admettre que la lutte contre le changement climatique viendrait en réalité renforcer les États-Unis, et non les affaiblir. Le président américain tourne aujourd’hui son regard vers le passé – un passé qui d’ailleurs n’était pas si formidable qu’il l’estime. Sa promesse de rétablissement des emplois liés aux mines de charbon (emplois qui sont actuellement au nombre de 51 000, soit moins de 0,04 % des emplois non agricoles du pays) passe à la trappe les conditions difficiles et les risques sanitaire importants qui caractérisent cette industrie, sans parler du fait que les progrès technologiques continueraient de réduire le nombre d’emplois dans le secteur même si la production de charbon était relancée.
De fait, le nombre d’emplois aujourd’hui créés dans le domaine de l’installation de panneaux solaires est bien supérieur au nombre d’emplois supprimés dans le secteur du charbon. Plus généralement, le passage à une économie verte élèverait dès aujourd’hui les revenus aux États-Unis, et dynamiserait la croissance économique américaine de demain. À cet égard, comme sur tant d’autres sujets, Trump apparaît désespérément enfermé dans le passé.
Quelques semaines seulement avant la décision de Trump consistant à se retirer de l’accord de Paris, la Commission de haut niveau sur les prix du carbone, que j’ai coprésidé avec Nicholas Stern, a souligné tout le potentiel d’une transition écologique. Le rapport de la Commission, publié à la fin du mois de mai, fait valoir qu’une réduction des émissions de CO2 pourrait générer une économie encore plus forte.
La logique est simple. L’un des principaux problèmes qui entravent aujourd’hui l’économie mondiale réside dans un déficit de la demande globale. Dans le même temps, les gouvernements de nombreux pays sont confrontés à un manque de recettes. Nous pouvons remédier simultanément à ces deux problèmes, et réduire les émissions, en imposant une taxe sur les émissions de CO2.
Il vaut toujours mieux taxer les mauvaises choses que les bonnes. En présence d’une taxe sur le CO2, les entreprises et les ménages seraient incités à s’adapter au monde de demain. Cette taxe encouragerait par ailleurs les entreprises à innover pour une utilisation plus efficiente des énergies, et pour une réduction des émissions – ce qui leur conférerait un avantage concurrentiel.
La Commission a analysé le niveau de prix du carbone nécessaire pour atteindre les objectifs énoncés dans l’accord climatique de Paris. Certes bien supérieur aux prix observés aujourd’hui dans la majeure partie de l’Europe, ce prix est néanmoins tout à fait gérable. Les membres de la Commission soulignent la possibilité que le prix approprié varie en fonction des pays concernés. Ils relèvent en particulier qu’un meilleur système réglementaire – consistant par exemple à limiter la production des centrales à charbon – permettrait de réduire la charge associée au système de taxation.
Constat intéressant, la Suède, qui est l’une des économies les plus performantes au monde, a d’ores et déjà adopté une taxe carbone d’un montant significativement supérieur à celui évoqué dans notre rapport. Les Suédois sont d’ailleurs parvenus à soutenir leur forte croissance, sans émettre des quantités de CO2 comparables aux niveaux américains.
Trump a fait passer l’Amérique du statut de leader planétaire à celui d’objet de dérision. Peu après la décision de Trump pour un retrait des États-Unis hors de l’accord de Paris, une large banderole affichant « The Planet First » a été installée à l’hôtel de ville de Rome. De même, le nouveau président français Emmanuel Macron n’a pas tardé à ironiser sur le slogan de campagne de Trump, en déclarant « Make Our Planet Great Again. »
Mais les conséquences des décisions de Trump ne doivent pas prêter au rire. Si les États-Unis continuent d’émettre autant de CO2, ils continueront d’imposer des coûts extrêmement lourds au reste du monde, y compris à des pays beaucoup moins fortunés. La colère de ceux qu’affecte l’imprudence de l’Amérique est tout à fait justifiée.
Fort heureusement, d’importantes parties des États-Unis, dont les régions les plus dynamiques du pays sur le plan économique, prouvent à Donald Trump – si ce n’est son insignifiance – au moins sa moindre importance par rapport à ce qu’il pense de lui-même. De nombreux États et entreprises du pays ont annoncé entendre respecter leurs engagements – voire œuvrer au-delà, et ainsi compenser l’échec d’autres régions des États-Unis.
Dans le même temps, le monde doit se protéger des États voyous. Le changement climatique constitue autant une menace existentielle pour la planète que les ambitions nucléaires de la Corée du Nord. Dans les deux cas, le monde est confronté à une question inévitable : que faire s’agissant des pays qui refusent de fournir leur part de contribution à la préservation de notre planète ?
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Human Plague
The furnace door ajar
it reeks of rectitude be damed
of edges and endings unknown
it's coarseness a consequence
of procreant's desire
of progeny's thrust.
© RWD 2015

Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.

Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real.
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP.
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum

Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly.
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way.
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years!
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough.
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax.
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV?
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution.
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.

AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief.
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US.
