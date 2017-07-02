17

Trump et la vérité sur le changement climatique

BRUXELLES – Sous la conduite du président Donald Trump, l’Amérique a fait un grand pas de plus vers le statut d’État voyou, en se retirant le 1er juin de l’accord climatique de Paris. Depuis des années, Trump adhère à cette étrange théorie du complot selon laquelle, comme il l’a formulé en 2012, « Le concept de réchauffement climatique a été inventé par et pour les Chinois, dans le but de mettre à mal la compétitivité du secteur manufacturier des États-Unis. » Mais ce n’est pas la raison qu’a avancée Trump pour extraire l’Amérique de l’accord de Paris. Selon lui, l’accord était tout simplement défavorable aux États-Unis, le considérant implicitement injuste pour le pays.

Bien que la beauté soit dans l’œil de celui qui regarde, et l’injustice une question de point de vue, la position de Trump apparaît difficile à justifier. Contrairement à ce qu’estime le président américain, l’accord de Paris est une très bonne chose pour les États-Unis, et c’est bien l’Amérique qui continue d’imposer aux autres une charge inéquitable.

Historiquement, les États-Unis ont contribué de manière disproportionnée à la hausse des concentrations de gaz à effet de serre dans l’atmosphère, et se distinguent aujourd’hui clairement parmi les grandes puissances comme le plus gros émetteur par habitant de dioxyde de carbone – ayant émis plus de deux fois plus de CO2 que la Chine et près de 2,5 fois plus que l’Europe en 2013 (année la plus récente pour laquelle la Banque mondiale dispose de données complètes). Forte de ses revenus élevés, l’Amérique est en bien meilleure position pour s’adapter aux défis du changement climatique que des pays pauvres tels que l’Inde et la Chine, sans parler des pays à revenu faible du continent africain.

Trump commet dans son raisonnement une erreur majeure en refusant d’admettre que la lutte contre le changement climatique viendrait en réalité renforcer les États-Unis, et non les affaiblir. Le président américain tourne aujourd’hui son regard vers le passé – un passé qui d’ailleurs n’était pas si formidable qu’il l’estime. Sa promesse de rétablissement des emplois liés aux mines de charbon (emplois qui sont actuellement au nombre de 51 000, soit moins de 0,04 % des emplois non agricoles du pays) passe à la trappe les conditions difficiles et les risques sanitaire importants qui caractérisent cette industrie, sans parler du fait que les progrès technologiques continueraient de réduire le nombre d’emplois dans le secteur même si la production de charbon était relancée.

De fait, le nombre d’emplois aujourd’hui créés dans le domaine de l’installation de panneaux solaires est bien supérieur au nombre d’emplois supprimés dans le secteur du charbon. Plus généralement, le passage à une économie verte élèverait dès aujourd’hui les revenus aux États-Unis, et dynamiserait la croissance économique américaine de demain. À cet égard, comme sur tant d’autres sujets, Trump apparaît désespérément enfermé dans le passé.

Quelques semaines seulement avant la décision de Trump consistant à se retirer de l’accord de Paris, la Commission de haut niveau sur les prix du carbone, que j’ai coprésidé avec Nicholas Stern, a souligné tout le potentiel d’une transition écologique. Le rapport de la Commission, publié à la fin du mois de mai, fait valoir qu’une réduction des émissions de CO2 pourrait générer une économie encore plus forte.

La logique est simple. L’un des principaux problèmes qui entravent aujourd’hui l’économie mondiale réside dans un déficit de la demande globale. Dans le même temps, les gouvernements de nombreux pays sont confrontés à un manque de recettes. Nous pouvons remédier simultanément à ces deux problèmes, et réduire les émissions, en imposant une taxe sur les émissions de CO2.

Il vaut toujours mieux taxer les mauvaises choses que les bonnes. En présence d’une taxe sur le CO2, les entreprises et les ménages seraient incités à s’adapter au monde de demain. Cette taxe encouragerait par ailleurs les entreprises à innover pour une utilisation plus efficiente des énergies, et pour une réduction des émissions – ce qui leur conférerait un avantage concurrentiel.

La Commission a analysé le niveau de prix du carbone nécessaire pour atteindre les objectifs énoncés dans l’accord climatique de Paris. Certes bien supérieur aux prix observés aujourd’hui dans la majeure partie de l’Europe, ce prix est néanmoins tout à fait gérable. Les membres de la Commission soulignent la possibilité que le prix approprié varie en fonction des pays concernés. Ils relèvent en particulier qu’un meilleur système réglementaire – consistant par exemple à limiter la production des centrales à charbon – permettrait de réduire la charge associée au système de taxation.

Constat intéressant, la Suède, qui est l’une des économies les plus performantes au monde, a d’ores et déjà adopté une taxe carbone d’un montant significativement supérieur à celui évoqué dans notre rapport. Les Suédois sont d’ailleurs parvenus à soutenir leur forte croissance, sans émettre des quantités de CO2 comparables aux niveaux américains.

Trump a fait passer l’Amérique du statut de leader planétaire à celui d’objet de dérision. Peu après la décision de Trump pour un retrait des États-Unis hors de l’accord de Paris, une large banderole affichant « The Planet First » a été installée à l’hôtel de ville de Rome. De même, le nouveau président français Emmanuel Macron n’a pas tardé à ironiser sur le slogan de campagne de Trump, en déclarant « Make Our Planet Great Again. »

Mais les conséquences des décisions de Trump ne doivent pas prêter au rire. Si les États-Unis continuent d’émettre autant de CO2, ils continueront d’imposer des coûts extrêmement lourds au reste du monde, y compris à des pays beaucoup moins fortunés. La colère de ceux qu’affecte l’imprudence de l’Amérique est tout à fait justifiée.

Fort heureusement, d’importantes parties des États-Unis, dont les régions les plus dynamiques du pays sur le plan économique, prouvent à Donald Trump – si ce n’est son insignifiance – au moins sa moindre importance par rapport à ce qu’il pense de lui-même. De nombreux États et entreprises du pays ont annoncé entendre respecter leurs engagements – voire œuvrer au-delà, et ainsi compenser l’échec d’autres régions des États-Unis.

Dans le même temps, le monde doit se protéger des États voyous. Le changement climatique constitue autant une menace existentielle pour la planète que les ambitions nucléaires de la Corée du Nord. Dans les deux cas, le monde est confronté à une question inévitable : que faire s’agissant des pays qui refusent de fournir leur part de contribution à la préservation de notre planète ?

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel