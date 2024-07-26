Peacebuilding in the Middle East Requires Women
Israeli and Palestinian women have built momentum toward a future peace, but now they need more attention and resources. If the United States is serious about ending the bloodshed and working toward a durable resolution to the conflict, it will invest in their efforts and bring them fully into the process.
WASHINGTON, DC – On July 19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that negotiations on an agreement to release hostages held in Gaza and establish a ceasefire are nearing the finish line. Such an agreement is long overdue and could lay the foundations for a peace settlement. But to build peace, rather than simply declare it, policymakers must engage a wider range of actors, starting with women.