Will the Democrats Win After Biden’s Withdrawal?
US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race has revived the Democrats’ chances of victory. Given the profound differences between the two parties, it is difficult to exaggerate just how much is at stake when Americans vote this November.
NEW YORK – US President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate this fall has transformed American politics. It caps a historic July in the United States, one defined by far-reaching Supreme Court decisions and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on the eve of the Republican Convention.