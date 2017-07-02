18

ترمب والحقيقة بشأن تغير المناخ

بروكسل ــ في الأول من يونيو/حزيران، وتحت قيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، اتخذت الولايات المتحدة خطوة أساسية أخرى نحو ترسيخ نفسها بوصفها دولة مارقة، عندما انسحبت من اتفاق باريس للمناخ. لسنوات، انغمس ترمب في نظرية المؤامرة الغريبة، التي تتلخص، على حد تعبيره في عام 2012، في أن "مفهوم الانحباس الحراري الكوكبي مخترع من قِبَل الصينيين بهدف جعل التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة غير قادر على المنافسة". ولكن هذا لم يكن السبب الذي دفع ترمب إلى سحب الولايات المتحدة من اتفاق باريس. فالاتفاق، كما زعم، يضر بمصالح الولايات المتحدة، وغير عادل ضمنيا في التعامل معها.

وفي حين أن العدل نسبي، مثله في ذلك كمثل الجمال، فإن ادعاء ترمب يصعب تبريره. فعلى العكس من ذلك، كان اتفاق باريس كريما للغاية مع أميركا، والولايات المتحدة هي التي تصر على فرض عبء غير عادل على آخرين.

تاريخيا، أضافت الولايات المتحدة بشكل غير متناسب إلى التركيز المتزايد للغازات المسببة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي في الغلاف الجوي، وهي تظل بين الدول الكبيرة المصدر الأكبر للانبعاثات على أساس نصيب الفرد من ثاني أكسيد الكربون ــ أكثر من ضعف معدل الصين وما يقرب من ضعفي ونصف ضعف أوروبا في عام 2013 (وهو آخر عام أصدر فيه البنك الدولي بيانات كاملة). ومع دخلها المرتفع، تُعَد الولايات المتحدة في وضع أفضل كثيرا من الدول الفقيرة مثل الهند والصين، ناهيك عن الدول المنخفضة الدخل في أفريقيا، للتكيف مع تحديات تغير المناخ.

الواقع أن الخلل الرئيسي في منطق ترمب هو أن مكافحة تغير المناخ من شأنها أن تزيد من قوة الولايات المتحدة لا أن تضعفها. وترمب ينظر إلى الماضي ــ الماضي الذي، من عجيب المفارقات، لم يكن عظيما. ومن الواضح أن وعده باستعادة الوظائف في مجال استخراج الفحم (التي يبلغ عددها الآن 51 ألف وظيفة، أقل من 0.04% من العمالة غير الزراعية في البلاد) يتغافل عن الظروف القاسية والمخاطر الصحية المتوطنة في هذه الصناعة، ناهيك عن التقدم التكنولوجي الذي سيستمر في خفض العمالة في الصناعة حتى وإن جرى إحياء إنتاج الفحم.

الواقع أن عدد فرص العمل التي تنشأ في مجال تركيب الألواح الشمسية أكبر من عدد الوظائف المفقودة في مجال استخراج الفحم. وفي عموم الأمر، يعني الانتقال إلى اقتصاد أخضر زيادة دخل الولايات المتحدة اليوم ونموها الاقتصادي في المستقبل. وهنا، كما هي الحال مع أمور أخرى كثيرة، يستغرق ترمب في الماضي على نحو ميؤوس منه.

قبل بضعة أسابيع من القرار الذي اتخذه ترمب بالانسحاب من اتفاق باريس، أبرزت اللجنة العالمية الرفيعة المستوى المعنية بتحديد أسعار الكربون، والتي شاركت في رئاستها مع نيكولاس شتيرن، إمكانات الانتقال الأخضر. ويزعم تقرير اللجنة، الصادر في نهاية مايو/أيار، أن خفض الانبعاثات من ثاني أكسيد الكربون من الممكن أن يُفضي إلى اقتصاد أقوى.

المنطق هنا واضح وصريح. إذ تتمثل المشكلة الرئيسية التي تعوق الاقتصاد العالمي اليوم في ضعف الطلب الكلي. وفي الوقت نفسه، تواجه حكومات دول عديدة عجزا في الإيرادات. ولكن بوسعنا أن نعالج القضيتين معا في وقت واحد وأن نخفض الانبعاثات من خلال فرض رسوم (ضريبة) على الانبعاثات من ثاني أكسيد الكربون.

من الأفضل دوما فرض ضريبة على الأشياء السيئة. فمن خلال فرض ضريبة على ثاني أكسيد الكربون، يُصبِح لدى الشركات والأسر الحافز للاستعداد لعالَم المستقبل. ومن شأن هذه الضريبة أيضا أن تزود الشركات بالحافز للإبداع على نحو يحد من استخدام الطاقة والانبعاثات ــ مما يمنحها ميزة تنافسية ديناميكية.

وقد قامت اللجنة بتحليل مستوى أسعار الكربون المطلوب لتحقيق الهدف المحدد في اتفاق باريس للمناخ ــ سعر أعلى كثيرا من الأسعار في أغلب دول أوروبا اليوم، ولكنه يظل في حدود المقبول. كما أشار أعضاء اللجنة إلى أن السعر المناسب ربما يختلف من بلد إلى آخر. وأكدوا بشكل خاص على أن إنشاء جهاز تنظيمي أفضل ــ يعمل على تقييد عمليات توليد الطاقة بإحراق الفحم، على سبيل المثال ــ من شأنه أن يقلل من العبء الذي يجب أن يُفرَض على النظام الضريبي.

من المثير للاهتمام أن السويد، وهي الدولة صاحبة واحد من أفضل الاقتصادات أداءً في العالَم، تبنت بالفعل ضريبة الكربون بمعدل أعلى كثيرا من ذلك الذي يناقشه تقريرنا. كما حافظ السويديون في نفس الوقت على نموهم القوي من دون انبعاثات على مستوى تلك التي تطلقها الولايات المتحدة.

في عهد ترمب، تحولت أميركا من زعيمة للعالم إلى موضوع للسخرية. ففي أعقاب القرار الذي اتخذه ترمب بسحب الولايات المتحدة من اتفاق باريس، عُلِّقَت لافتة ضخمة على مبنى مجلس مدينة روما تقول: "الكوكب أولا". وعلى نحو مماثل، سَخَر رئيس فرنسا الجديد إيمانويل ماكرون من شعار حملة ترمب الانتخابية قائلا "لنجعل كوكبنا عظيما مرة أخرى".

بيد أن العواقب المترتبة على تصرفات ترمب ليست مادة للضحك. فإذا استمرت الولايات المتحدة في إطلاق الانبعاثات الغازية بنفس المستوى الحالي فإنها بهذا تستمر في فرض تكاليف هائلة على بقية العالَم، بما في ذلك على الدول الأشد فقرا. ويشعر أولئك الذين لحق بهم الأذى بفِعل تهور أميركا بالغضب على نحو مبرر.

من حسن الحظ أن أجزاءً كبيرة من الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك المناطق الأكثر ديناميكية اقتصاديا، أظهرت أن ترامب، إن لم يكن عديم الأهمية، فهو في أقل تقدير أقل أهمية مما يود أن يتصور. وقد أعلنت دول ومؤسسات عديدة أنها سوف تستمر في احترام تعهداتها ــ وربما تذهب إلى ما هو أبعد من ذلك، فتعوض عن إخفاقات أجزاء أخرى من الولايات المتحدة.

في الوقت نفسه، يتعين على العالَم أن يحمي نفسه من الدول المارقة. فمن المؤكد أن تغير المناخ يشكل تهديدا وجوديا لكوكب الأرض لا يقل ترويعا عن ذلك الذي تفرضه طموحات كوريا الشمالية النووية. ففي الحالتين، لا يستطيع العالَم أن يتهرب من الإجابة على سؤال لا مفر منه: ماذا نفعل إزاء الدول التي ترفض الاضطلاع بدورها في الحفاظ على كوكبنا؟

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali