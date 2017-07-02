15

特朗普与气候变化的真相

发自布鲁塞尔——在唐纳德·特朗普总统的领导下，美国继6月1日退出巴黎气候协议之后又在成为流氓国家的道路上迈出一步。多年来特朗普一直沉迷于一个怪异的阴谋论，正如他在2012年所描述的那样：“全球变暖就是一个中国人创造出来好让美国制造业丧失竞争力的概念”。但这不是特朗普推动美国退出巴黎协议的原因，而是他声称这个协议本身就对美国不利，而且明显不公平。

正如情人眼里出西施，公平与否其实也取决于人们各自的视角，但问题是很难找到证据去支持特朗普的主张。相反，巴黎协议对美国来说是非常有利的，而继续对别国人施加不公平负担的国家也正是美国。

历史上，美国对大气中温室气体浓度的不断提升施加了超出正常比例的影响。该国目前仍是各个国家中人均二氧化碳排放量最多的国家——2013年（世界银行公布完整数据的最近一年）的排放量分别超过中国和欧洲的2倍和2.5倍以上。得益于较高的收入水平，美国在适应气候变化挑战方面处于比印度和中国这类低收入国家更好的地位，更别提那些低收入的非洲国家了。

事实上，特朗普推论的主要缺陷在于他认定与气候变化理论对抗将会巩固而不是削弱美国。特朗普正在向过去看齐——讽刺的是这个过去可不那么美好。他恢复采煤业职位的承诺（目前为51,000人，还不到该国非农就业的0.04％）忽视了该行业的恶劣工作条件和健康风险，更不用说即使煤炭生产复苏，技术进步也将令其雇用工人数量继续减少。

事实上，太阳能电池板安装所创造的新职位比在煤炭产业流失的要多得多。更宏观地看，转向绿色经济将提升美国当前的收入水平和未来的经济增长。就跟其他许多方面一样，特朗普在这方面无可救药地深陷于对过往的追溯之中。

就在特朗普决定退出巴黎协议之前的几个星期，我与尼古拉斯·斯特恩（Nicholas Stern）共同主持的全球碳价格高级别委员会已经专门指出了绿色转型的潜力。委员会在五月底发布的报告也对减少二氧化碳排放可令经济变得更为强劲的观点进行了论证。

其中的逻辑很简单：当前阻碍全球经济的一个关键问题是总需求不足。与此同时，许多国家政府面临收入短缺。而我们其实可以同时解决这两个问题，并通过对增加二氧化碳排放的成本（一个税项）来减少排放。

对坏的事物征税要比向好事物征税更有益。通过对二氧化碳征税可以激励企业和家庭为未来的世界去改造自身。税收还将为企业提供鼓励创新的激励机制，以减少能源消耗和排放 ——因而也给予了他们一个充满活力的竞争优势。

委员会分析​​出了实现巴黎气候协议所规定目标所需的碳价格水平——虽然比当今欧洲大部分地区的价格高出许多，但仍然可控。委员们指出适合各国的价格可能会有所不同，他们特别指出，一个限制燃煤发电的更良好监管制度将可以减轻税收体系所承受的负担。

有趣的是，作为世界上表现最佳经济体之一的瑞典已经采用了碳税，其税率远高于我们报告中讨论的水平。而瑞典人也依然在避免美式排放量的同时保持了强劲的增长。

特朗普治下的美国已经从世界领袖变成了嘲笑的对象。作为对特朗普令美国撤出巴黎协议的报复，人们在罗马的市政厅挂出了一个大标语：“地球优先”。同样，法国新总统埃马纽埃尔·马克龙也戏谑一把特朗普的竞选口号，将其改成了“让我们的地球再次伟大起来”。

但是特朗普这一行为的后果可不是开玩笑的。如果美国继续照现有水平排放，它将继续对世界其他国家，包括对那些较贫穷国家带来巨大的代价。而那些遭受美国肆意伤害的人是有理由去愤怒的。

幸运的是，美国的大部分地区，包括那些最具经济活力的地区，都表明特朗普的说法至少要比他所确信的更加无意义（如果不是毫无意义的话）。已经有多个州和企业宣布将继续履行承诺——甚至会更进一步，好抵消美国其他地区的过度排放。

与此同时，世界必须保护自己免受流氓国家的威胁。气候变化对地球构成了与朝鲜核野心同样的严峻威胁。 在这两个事件中，世界都无法逃避一个不可避免的问题：对于那些拒绝为维护地球出一份力的国家，我们应该做些什么呢？