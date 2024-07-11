Bracing for a More Inflationary World
Faced with societal aging, de-globalization, climate change, anti-immigration sentiment, and technological advances, central banks will feel pressure from many directions in the coming years, even after they bring today’s inflation under control. Difficult trade-offs will be unavoidable.
CHICAGO – In many countries, the political landscape is changing dramatically, possibly auguring more radical policies in both the United States and Europe. Faced with societal aging, de-globalization, climate change, anti-immigration sentiment, and technological advances, central banks will feel pressure from many different directions in the coming years.