Is Greece’s Six-Day Work Week a Harbinger?
Greece’s surprising move back to a six-day work week in some sectors reflects a mix of evolving political sentiment and merciless arithmetic. To maintain their current quality of life, citizens across almost all high-income countries must either open their borders to new immigrants or work more.
ATHENS – Growing up in Greece, one of my most joyous childhood memories was the announcement that the school (and work) week would shrink from six days to five. Since I also recall my compatriots being equally excited about the change, I was surprised to hear that under a new law, employers in several sectors may once again implement six-day schedules.