18

Trump e la verità sul cambiamento climatico

BRUSSELS – Sotto la leadership del presidente Donald Trump, gli Stati Uniti hanno confermato ancora una volta di essere uno stato canaglia il 1 giugno, quando hanno annunciato il ritiro dall'accordo sul clima di Parigi. Per anni, Trump è stato fautore della strana teoria di cospirazione secondo la quale, come ha affermato nel 2012, “Il concetto di riscaldamento globale è stato creato da e per i cinesi al fine di rendere l'industria manifatturiera statunitense meno competitiva". Ma questo non è il motivo per cui Trump ha deciso di ritirare gli Usa dagli accordi di Parigi. Piuttosto, l'accordo, ha affermato Trump, era negativo per gli Usa e implicitamente ingiusto nei suoi confronti.

Mentre la correttezza, come la bellezza, è negli occhi di chi osserva, l'affermazione di Trump è difficile da giustificare. Al contrario, l'accordo di Parigi è positivo per l'America, e sono gli Stati Uniti che continuano a imporre un fardello ingiusto sugli altri paesi.

Storicamente, gli Usa hanno contribuito in maniera sproporzionata all'aumento della concentrazione di gas serra nell'atmosfera, e tra i paesi più grandi resta il maggiore emettitore pro capita di biossido di carbonio finora – oltre due volte il tasso della Cina e circa 2,5 volte in più rispetto all'Europa nel 2013 (l'ultimo anno per il quale la Banca mondiale ha riportato dati completi). Con il suo reddito elevato, gli Usa sono in una posizione di gran lunga migliore per adattarsi alle sfide del cambiamento climatico rispetto a paesi poveri come India e Cina, per non parlare di un paese dal reddito basso come l'Africa.

Infatti, il principale difetto del ragionamento di Trump è che combattere il cambiamento climatico rafforzerebbe gli Stati Uniti, non il contrario. Trump guarda al passato – un passato che, ironicamente, non è stato così grande. La sua promessa di ripristinare i lavori nelle miniere di carbone (che ora ammontano a 51,000, meno dello 0,04% dei lavori non agricoli del paese) sottovaluta le rigide condizioni e i rischi per la salute di quel settore, per non parlare dei progressi tecnologici che continuerebbero a ridurre l'occupazione nel settore anche se la produzione di carbone fosse ripristinata.

Infatti, sono in fase di creazione molti più lavori nell'installazione di pannelli solari rispetto a quelli che stanno scomparendo nell'industria del carbone. Più in generale, passare a una green economy aumenterebbe il reddito statunitense oggi e la crescita economica nel futuro. Anche in questo, come in tante altre cose, Trump è disperatamente ancorato al passato.

Proprio poche settimane prima della decisione di Trump di ritirarsi dagli accordi di Parigi, la High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices, di cui sono co-presidente insieme a Nicholas Stern, ha sottolineato il potenziale di un passaggio a una green economy. Il rapporto della Commissione, pubblicato alla fine di maggio, sostiene che ridurre le emissioni di CO2 potrebbe avere come conseguenza un'economia ancora più forte.

La logica è semplice. Un problema chiave che ostacola l'economia globale di oggi è la domanda aggregata carente. Allo stesso tempo, i governi di molti paesi si trovano di fronte a una insufficienza di ricavi. Ma possiamo affrontare entrambe le questioni contemporaneamente e ridurre le emissioni imponendo una tassa per le emissioni di CO2.

È sempre meglio tassare le cose negative che quelle positive. Tassando le emissioni di CO2, le società e le famiglie avrebbero un incentivo a darsi da fare per il mondo del futuro. La tassa fornirebbe inoltre alle società gli incentivi per innovare in modo da ridurre l'utilizzo di energia e le emissioni – dando loro un vantaggio competitivo dinamico.

La Commissione ha analizzato il livello del prezzo del carbonio che sarebbe necessario per raggiungere gli obiettivi esposti nell'accordo sul clima di Parigi – un prezzo di gran lunga più elevato rispetto a quello della maggior parte dell'Europa oggi, ma ancora gestibile. I commissari hanno sottolineato che il prezzo giusto potrebbe essere diverso da paese a paese. In particolare, fanno notare, un sistema meglio regolamentato,  – uno che impedisce la produzione di energia a carboneone, ad esempio – riduce il peso che deve essere posto sul sistema fiscale.

Stranamente, una delle economie che performa meglio nel mondo, la Svezia, ha già adottato una carbon tax a un tasso sostanzialmente più alto rispetto a quello dichiarato nel nostro report. E gli svedesi hanno al contempo mantenuto la loro forte crescita senza le emissioni del livello degli Usa.

L'America con Trump è passata da essere leader mondiale a oggetto di derisione. Dopo il ritiro degli Usa dagli accordi di Parigi, una grande scritta è stata proiettata sulla cupola di San Pietro: “Il Pianeta per primo”. Analogamente, il nuovo presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron, ha ridicolizzato lo slogan della campagna di Trump, che affermava “Rendi il tuo pianeta grande di nuovo”.

Ma le conseguenze delle azioni di Trump non sono da sottovalutare. Se gli Stati Uniti continuano con queste emissioni, continueranno a imporre costi enormi al resto del mondo, compresi i paesi più poveri. Quelli che si sentono minacciati dalla sventatezza dell'America sono giustificatamente arrabbiati.

DONATE NOW

Fortunatamente, ampie parti degli Usa, comprese le regioni più dinamiche economicamente, hanno mostrato che Trump è, se non irrilevante, almeno meno rilevante di quanto gli piacerebbe credere. Diversi stati e aziende hanno annunciato che andranno avanti con i loro impegni – e forse andranno anche lontano, compensando le carenze di altre zone degli Usa.

Nel frattempo, il mondo deve proteggere se stesso dagli stati canaglia. Il cambiamento climatico pone una minaccia esistenziale al pianeta che non è meno urgente di quella rappresentata dalle ambizioni nucleari della Corea del Nord. In entrambi i casi, il mondo non può sfuggire dalla domanda inevitabile: cosa è necessario fare per quei paesi che rifiutano di fare la loro parte nel preservare il nostro pianeta?