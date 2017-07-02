Trump e la verità sul cambiamento climatico

BRUSSELS – Sotto la leadership del presidente Donald Trump, gli Stati Uniti hanno confermato ancora una volta di essere uno stato canaglia il 1 giugno, quando hanno annunciato il ritiro dall'accordo sul clima di Parigi. Per anni, Trump è stato fautore della strana teoria di cospirazione secondo la quale, come ha affermato nel 2012, “Il concetto di riscaldamento globale è stato creato da e per i cinesi al fine di rendere l'industria manifatturiera statunitense meno competitiva". Ma questo non è il motivo per cui Trump ha deciso di ritirare gli Usa dagli accordi di Parigi. Piuttosto, l'accordo, ha affermato Trump, era negativo per gli Usa e implicitamente ingiusto nei suoi confronti.
Mentre la correttezza, come la bellezza, è negli occhi di chi osserva, l'affermazione di Trump è difficile da giustificare. Al contrario, l'accordo di Parigi è positivo per l'America, e sono gli Stati Uniti che continuano a imporre un fardello ingiusto sugli altri paesi.
Storicamente, gli Usa hanno contribuito in maniera sproporzionata all'aumento della concentrazione di gas serra nell'atmosfera, e tra i paesi più grandi resta il maggiore emettitore pro capita di biossido di carbonio finora – oltre due volte il tasso della Cina e circa 2,5 volte in più rispetto all'Europa nel 2013 (l'ultimo anno per il quale la Banca mondiale ha riportato dati completi). Con il suo reddito elevato, gli Usa sono in una posizione di gran lunga migliore per adattarsi alle sfide del cambiamento climatico rispetto a paesi poveri come India e Cina, per non parlare di un paese dal reddito basso come l'Africa.
Infatti, il principale difetto del ragionamento di Trump è che combattere il cambiamento climatico rafforzerebbe gli Stati Uniti, non il contrario. Trump guarda al passato – un passato che, ironicamente, non è stato così grande. La sua promessa di ripristinare i lavori nelle miniere di carbone (che ora ammontano a 51,000, meno dello 0,04% dei lavori non agricoli del paese) sottovaluta le rigide condizioni e i rischi per la salute di quel settore, per non parlare dei progressi tecnologici che continuerebbero a ridurre l'occupazione nel settore anche se la produzione di carbone fosse ripristinata.
Infatti, sono in fase di creazione molti più lavori nell'installazione di pannelli solari rispetto a quelli che stanno scomparendo nell'industria del carbone. Più in generale, passare a una green economy aumenterebbe il reddito statunitense oggi e la crescita economica nel futuro. Anche in questo, come in tante altre cose, Trump è disperatamente ancorato al passato.
Proprio poche settimane prima della decisione di Trump di ritirarsi dagli accordi di Parigi, la High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices, di cui sono co-presidente insieme a Nicholas Stern, ha sottolineato il potenziale di un passaggio a una green economy. Il rapporto della Commissione, pubblicato alla fine di maggio, sostiene che ridurre le emissioni di CO2 potrebbe avere come conseguenza un'economia ancora più forte.
La logica è semplice. Un problema chiave che ostacola l'economia globale di oggi è la domanda aggregata carente. Allo stesso tempo, i governi di molti paesi si trovano di fronte a una insufficienza di ricavi. Ma possiamo affrontare entrambe le questioni contemporaneamente e ridurre le emissioni imponendo una tassa per le emissioni di CO2.
È sempre meglio tassare le cose negative che quelle positive. Tassando le emissioni di CO2, le società e le famiglie avrebbero un incentivo a darsi da fare per il mondo del futuro. La tassa fornirebbe inoltre alle società gli incentivi per innovare in modo da ridurre l'utilizzo di energia e le emissioni – dando loro un vantaggio competitivo dinamico.
La Commissione ha analizzato il livello del prezzo del carbonio che sarebbe necessario per raggiungere gli obiettivi esposti nell'accordo sul clima di Parigi – un prezzo di gran lunga più elevato rispetto a quello della maggior parte dell'Europa oggi, ma ancora gestibile. I commissari hanno sottolineato che il prezzo giusto potrebbe essere diverso da paese a paese. In particolare, fanno notare, un sistema meglio regolamentato, – uno che impedisce la produzione di energia a carboneone, ad esempio – riduce il peso che deve essere posto sul sistema fiscale.
Stranamente, una delle economie che performa meglio nel mondo, la Svezia, ha già adottato una carbon tax a un tasso sostanzialmente più alto rispetto a quello dichiarato nel nostro report. E gli svedesi hanno al contempo mantenuto la loro forte crescita senza le emissioni del livello degli Usa.
L'America con Trump è passata da essere leader mondiale a oggetto di derisione. Dopo il ritiro degli Usa dagli accordi di Parigi, una grande scritta è stata proiettata sulla cupola di San Pietro: “Il Pianeta per primo”. Analogamente, il nuovo presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron, ha ridicolizzato lo slogan della campagna di Trump, che affermava “Rendi il tuo pianeta grande di nuovo”.
Ma le conseguenze delle azioni di Trump non sono da sottovalutare. Se gli Stati Uniti continuano con queste emissioni, continueranno a imporre costi enormi al resto del mondo, compresi i paesi più poveri. Quelli che si sentono minacciati dalla sventatezza dell'America sono giustificatamente arrabbiati.
Fortunatamente, ampie parti degli Usa, comprese le regioni più dinamiche economicamente, hanno mostrato che Trump è, se non irrilevante, almeno meno rilevante di quanto gli piacerebbe credere. Diversi stati e aziende hanno annunciato che andranno avanti con i loro impegni – e forse andranno anche lontano, compensando le carenze di altre zone degli Usa.
Nel frattempo, il mondo deve proteggere se stesso dagli stati canaglia. Il cambiamento climatico pone una minaccia esistenziale al pianeta che non è meno urgente di quella rappresentata dalle ambizioni nucleari della Corea del Nord. In entrambi i casi, il mondo non può sfuggire dalla domanda inevitabile: cosa è necessario fare per quei paesi che rifiutano di fare la loro parte nel preservare il nostro pianeta?
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (18)
Comment Commented Karl Polzer
Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's home in Palm Beach, FL -- is less than 2 meters above sea level. By the end of the century, it will probably be under water, according to projections by NOAA. The Florida real estate market already is girding itself for a drop in prices due to sea-level rise. Depending upon when the epiphany occurs in the marketplace, Mar-a-Lago will probably be financially under water soon after. When will the Donald sell? What sucker will buy the property - or give him a tax write-off to donate it for public use as a national treasure? Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It doesn't matter much for global warming where the pollution occurs. Much of what is produced in China is for export. It is a question whether the producing country or the consuming country is ultimately responsible for the pollution. Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP. Read more
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years! Read more
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief. Read more
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US. Read more
