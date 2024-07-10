What the New Left Needs

The new left that is emerging in Europe and the US must confront head-on both the new structure of the economy and the productivity imperative. Only then will it turn into the genuine political movement of the future and a credible alternative against today's populist far right.
CAMBRIDGE – Recent elections in France and the United Kingdom, together with America’s current presidential campaign, reflect the dilemmas left-leaning parties confront as they try to fashion new identities and present credible alternatives to the far right. It was the far right that first capitalized on the backlash to neoliberalism and hyper-globalization that grew in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis. A decade ago, one could justifiably complain about the “abdication of the left.”
