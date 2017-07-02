Trump a pravda o změně klimatu

BRUSEL – Když Spojené státy pod vedením prezidenta Donalda Trumpa 1. června odstoupily od pařížské klimatické dohody, udělaly další významný krok k tomu, aby se etablovaly jako ničemný stát. Trump se už roky oddává podivné konspirační teorii, kterou v roce 2012 vystihl takto: „Představu globálního oteplování účelově vytvořili Číňané, aby americké výrobě vzali konkurenční schopnost.“ To ale nebylo důvodem, proč Trump přikročil k vyvedení USA od pařížské dohody. Dohoda podle něj byla pro USA nevýhodná a skrytě nespravedlivá.
Spravedlnost je sice subjektivní, podobně jako krása, přesto lze Trumpovo tvrzení stěží obhájit. Platí totiž opak, pařížská dohoda je pro Ameriku velmi dobrá a právě USA nadále zatěžují ostatní nespravedlivým břemenem.
Historicky se USA neúměrně podílely na růstu koncentrace skleníkových plynů v atmosféře a u oxidu uhličitého mají mezi velkými zeměmi stále nejvyšší emise na osobu – v roce 2013 (poslední rok, pro nějž Světová banka předložila úplné údaje) je chrlily dvakrát vyšším tempem než Čína a téměř 2,5krát rychleji než Evropa. Vzhledem k vysokým příjmům jsou USA v mnohem lepším postavení přizpůsobovat se výzvám změny klimatu než chudé země jako Indie a Čína, natož nízkopříjmové země v Africe.
Hlavní chyba v Trumpově uvažování je, že boj proti změně klimatu by USA neoslabil, nýbrž posílil. Trump se dívá do minulosti – která paradoxně nebyla až tak skvělá. Jeho slib, že obnoví pracovní místa v těžbě uhlí (jejich počet dnes dosahuje 51 000, méně než 0,04 % nezemědělských zaměstnaneckých poměrů v zemi), přehlíží drsné podmínky a zdravotní rizika, jež jsou tomuto odvětví vlastní, nemluvě o technologických pokrocích, které by i nadále v tomto odvětví snižovaly zaměstnanost, i kdyby produkce uhlí ožila.
Ve skutečnosti vzniká mnohem víc pracovních míst v oblasti montáže solárních panelů, než mizí v uhelném průmyslu. Obecněji řečeno, přechod na zelenou ekonomiku by dnes zvýšil příjmy USA a v budoucnu hospodářský růst. V této věci, stejně jako v tolika jiných, se Trump beznadějně utápí v minulosti.
Jen několik týdnů před Trumpovým rozhodnutím odstoupit od pařížské dohody zdůraznila potenciál zelené proměny celosvětová Komise na vysoké úrovni pro ceny uhlíku, jíž jsme s Nicholasem Sternem spolupředsedali. Zpráva komise, vydaná na konci května, tvrdí, že snižování emisí CO2 by mohlo přinést ještě silnější hospodářství.
Logika je jednoduchá. Stěžejním problémem, který dnes brzdí globální ekonomiku, je nedostatečná agregátní poptávka. Zároveň vlády mnoha zemí čelí výpadkům příjmů. Zpoplatněním (zdaněním) emisí CO2 přitom můžeme vyřešit oba problémy najednou a ještě snížit emise.
Je vždy lepší danit špatné věci než ty dobré. Zdanění CO2 by firmy i domácnosti pobízelo k modernizaci vybavení, směrem ke světu budoucnosti. Pro firmy by daň byla také pobídkou inovovat způsoby, které sníží spotřebu energie a emise – a to by jim dodalo dynamickou konkurenční výhodu.
Komise analyzovala, jaká úroveň ceny uhlíku by byla nezbytná k dosažení cílů stanovených v pařížské klimatické dohodě – sice mnohem vyšší, než je dnes ve většině Evropy, ale stále zvládnutelná. Komise poukázala na to, že vhodná cena se mezi jednotlivými zeměmi může lišit. Zátěž, již je třeba zahrnout do daňové soustavy, podle komise snižuje především lepší regulační systém – který například potlačuje uhelnou energetiku.
Je zajímavé, že jedna z nejvýkonnějších ekonomik světa, Švédsko, už zavedla uhlíkovou daň s podstatně vyšší sazbou, než diskutuje naše zpráva. Přitom si Švédové zachovali silný růst bez emisí na úrovni USA.
Amerika za Trumpova vedení se proměnila ze světového lídra v terč posměchu. V reakci na Trumpovo vyvázání USA z pařížské dohody byl nad radnicí v Římě vyvěšen velký nápis: „Planeta na prvním místě.“ Rovněž nový francouzský prezident Emmanuel Macron si utahoval ze sloganu Trumpovy kampaně, když prohlásil: „Vraťme naší planetě velikost.“
Důsledky Trumpových činů ale k smíchu nejsou. Budou-li USA dál vypouštět emise jako dosud, budou zbytku světa, včetně mnohem chudších zemí, nadále působit enormní náklady. Ti, kdo na americkou bezohlednost doplácejí, se zlobí oprávněně.
Velké části USA, včetně hospodářsky nejdynamičtějších regionů, naštěstí prokazují, že ač Trump není přímo bezvýznamný, je alespoň méně významný, než by chtěl věřit. Mnoho států a společností oznámilo, že v plnění svých závazků budou pokračovat – a možná půjdou ještě dál, čímž by vyvážily selhání v jiných částech USA.
Svět se současně musí bránit ničemným státům. Změna klimatu představuje existenční hrozbu pro planetu, která není o nic méně děsivá než jaderné ambice Severní Koreje. V obou případech svět neunikne nevyhnutelné otázce: co dělat se zeměmi, které se odmítají podílet na úsilí o zachování naší planety?
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
Comment Commented Karl Polzer
Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's home in Palm Beach, FL -- is less than 2 meters above sea level. By the end of the century, it will probably be under water, according to projections by NOAA. The Florida real estate market already is girding itself for a drop in prices due to sea-level rise. Depending upon when the epiphany occurs in the marketplace, Mar-a-Lago will probably be financially under water soon after. When will the Donald sell? What sucker will buy the property - or give him a tax write-off to donate it for public use as a national treasure? Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It doesn't matter much for global warming where the pollution occurs. Much of what is produced in China is for export. It is a question whether the producing country or the consuming country is ultimately responsible for the pollution. Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP. Read more
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years! Read more
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief. Read more
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US. Read more
