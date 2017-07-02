18

Trump a pravda o změně klimatu

BRUSEL – Když Spojené státy pod vedením prezidenta Donalda Trumpa 1. června odstoupily od pařížské klimatické dohody, udělaly další významný krok k tomu, aby se etablovaly jako ničemný stát. Trump se už roky oddává podivné konspirační teorii, kterou v roce 2012 vystihl takto: „Představu globálního oteplování účelově vytvořili Číňané, aby americké výrobě vzali konkurenční schopnost.“ To ale nebylo důvodem, proč Trump přikročil k vyvedení USA od pařížské dohody. Dohoda podle něj byla pro USA nevýhodná a skrytě nespravedlivá.

Spravedlnost je sice subjektivní, podobně jako krása, přesto lze Trumpovo tvrzení stěží obhájit. Platí totiž opak, pařížská dohoda je pro Ameriku velmi dobrá a právě USA nadále zatěžují ostatní nespravedlivým břemenem.

Historicky se USA neúměrně podílely na růstu koncentrace skleníkových plynů v atmosféře a u oxidu uhličitého mají mezi velkými zeměmi stále nejvyšší emise na osobu – v roce 2013 (poslední rok, pro nějž Světová banka předložila úplné údaje) je chrlily dvakrát vyšším tempem než Čína a téměř 2,5krát rychleji než Evropa. Vzhledem k vysokým příjmům jsou USA v mnohem lepším postavení přizpůsobovat se výzvám změny klimatu než chudé země jako Indie a Čína, natož nízkopříjmové země v Africe.

Hlavní chyba v Trumpově uvažování je, že boj proti změně klimatu by USA neoslabil, nýbrž posílil. Trump se dívá do minulosti – která paradoxně nebyla až tak skvělá. Jeho slib, že obnoví pracovní místa v těžbě uhlí (jejich počet dnes dosahuje 51 000, méně než 0,04 % nezemědělských zaměstnaneckých poměrů v zemi), přehlíží drsné podmínky a zdravotní rizika, jež jsou tomuto odvětví vlastní, nemluvě o technologických pokrocích, které by i nadále v tomto odvětví snižovaly zaměstnanost, i kdyby produkce uhlí ožila.

Ve skutečnosti vzniká mnohem víc pracovních míst v oblasti montáže solárních panelů, než mizí v uhelném průmyslu. Obecněji řečeno, přechod na zelenou ekonomiku by dnes zvýšil příjmy USA a v budoucnu hospodářský růst. V této věci, stejně jako v tolika jiných, se Trump beznadějně utápí v minulosti.

Jen několik týdnů před Trumpovým rozhodnutím odstoupit od pařížské dohody zdůraznila potenciál zelené proměny celosvětová Komise na vysoké úrovni pro ceny uhlíku, jíž jsme s Nicholasem Sternem spolupředsedali. Zpráva komise, vydaná na konci května, tvrdí, že snižování emisí CO2 by mohlo přinést ještě silnější hospodářství.

Logika je jednoduchá. Stěžejním problémem, který dnes brzdí globální ekonomiku, je nedostatečná agregátní poptávka. Zároveň vlády mnoha zemí čelí výpadkům příjmů. Zpoplatněním (zdaněním) emisí CO2 přitom můžeme vyřešit oba problémy najednou a ještě snížit emise.

Je vždy lepší danit špatné věci než ty dobré. Zdanění CO2 by firmy i domácnosti pobízelo k modernizaci vybavení, směrem ke světu budoucnosti. Pro firmy by daň byla také pobídkou inovovat způsoby, které sníží spotřebu energie a emise – a to by jim dodalo dynamickou konkurenční výhodu.

Komise analyzovala, jaká úroveň ceny uhlíku by byla nezbytná k dosažení cílů stanovených v pařížské klimatické dohodě – sice mnohem vyšší, než je dnes ve většině Evropy, ale stále zvládnutelná. Komise poukázala na to, že vhodná cena se mezi jednotlivými zeměmi může lišit. Zátěž, již je třeba zahrnout do daňové soustavy, podle komise snižuje především lepší regulační systém – který například potlačuje uhelnou energetiku.

Je zajímavé, že jedna z nejvýkonnějších ekonomik světa, Švédsko, už zavedla uhlíkovou daň s podstatně vyšší sazbou, než diskutuje naše zpráva. Přitom si Švédové zachovali silný růst bez emisí na úrovni USA.

Amerika za Trumpova vedení se proměnila ze světového lídra v terč posměchu. V reakci na Trumpovo vyvázání USA z pařížské dohody byl nad radnicí v Římě vyvěšen velký nápis: „Planeta na prvním místě.“ Rovněž nový francouzský prezident Emmanuel Macron si utahoval ze sloganu Trumpovy kampaně, když prohlásil: „Vraťme naší planetě velikost.“

Důsledky Trumpových činů ale k smíchu nejsou. Budou-li USA dál vypouštět emise jako dosud, budou zbytku světa, včetně mnohem chudších zemí, nadále působit enormní náklady. Ti, kdo na americkou bezohlednost doplácejí, se zlobí oprávněně.

Velké části USA, včetně hospodářsky nejdynamičtějších regionů, naštěstí prokazují, že ač Trump není přímo bezvýznamný, je alespoň méně významný, než by chtěl věřit. Mnoho států a společností oznámilo, že v plnění svých závazků budou pokračovat – a možná půjdou ještě dál, čímž by vyvážily selhání v jiných částech USA.

Svět se současně musí bránit ničemným státům. Změna klimatu představuje existenční hrozbu pro planetu, která není o nic méně děsivá než jaderné ambice Severní Koreje. V obou případech svět neunikne nevyhnutelné otázce: co dělat se zeměmi, které se odmítají podílet na úsilí o zachování naší planety?

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč