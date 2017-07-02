Trump y la verdad sobre el cambio climático

BRUSELAS – Bajo el liderazgo del presidente Donald Trump, Estados Unidos tomó otro paso importante hacia el establecimiento de un Estado forajido el 1 de junio, fecha en la que el país se retiró del acuerdo climático de París. Durante años, Trump ha contemplado una extraña teoría conspirativa según la cual, en palabras de Trump expresadas en el año 2012: “el concepto del calentamiento global fue inventado por y para los chinos para lograr que la industria norteamericana dejara de ser competitiva”. Sin embargo, esa no fue la razón por la que Trump promovió la retirada de Estados Unidos del acuerdo de París. En vez de aquello, él alegó que el acuerdo era malo para Estados Unidos e implícitamente injusto para dicho país.
Aunque la justicia, como la belleza, está en el ojo del espectador, la afirmación de Trump es difícil de justificar. Por el contrario, el acuerdo de París es muy bueno para Estados Unidos, y Estados Unidos continúa imponiendo una carga injusta a los demás países.
Históricamente, Estados Unidos ha contribuido desproporcionadamente a la creciente concentración de gases de efecto invernadero en la atmósfera, y entre los países grandes sigue siendo, de lejos, el mayor emisor per cápita de dióxido de carbono – contribuyendo en más de dos veces la tasa de China y casi 2,5 veces más que Europa en el año 2013 (el último año en el que el Banco Mundial presentó información completa). Con sus altos ingresos, Estados Unidos está en una mejor situación para adaptarse a los retos que plantea el cambio climático en comparación con países pobres como India y China, sin llegar ni siquiera a mencionar a algún país de bajos ingresos en África.
De hecho, el principal defecto en el razonamiento de Trump es la creencia de que luchar contra el cambio climático fortalecería, en lugar de debilitar, a Estados Unidos. Trump está mirando hacia el pasado – un pasado que, irónicamente, no fue tan bueno. Su promesa de restaurar puestos de trabajo en las minas de carbón (que en la actualidad alcanzan la cifra de 51.000, menos del 0.04% del empleo no agrícola del país) pasa por alto las condiciones duras y los riesgos endémicos para la salud en dicha industria, sin mencionar los avances tecnológicos que seguirían reduciendo el empleo en el sector, incluso si se revitaliza la producción de carbón.
En verdad, se están creando más puestos de trabajo en la instalación de paneles solares en comparación con los que se pierden en la industria del carbón. En términos más generales, el paso a una economía verde aumentaría los ingresos estadounidenses hoy y el crecimiento económico en el futuro. En este tema, como en tantas otras cosas, Trump se encuentra irremediablemente sumido en el pasado.
Apenas unas pocas semanas antes de la decisión de Trump de retirarse del acuerdo de París, la Comisión de Alto Nivel sobre los Precios del Carbono, presidida por Nicholas Stern, destacó el potencial de una transición verde. El informe de la Comisión, publicado a finales de mayo, sostiene que la reducción de las emisiones de CO2 podría dar como resultado una economía aún más fuerte.
La lógica es sencilla. Un problema clave que frena a la economía mundial hoy en día es la demanda agregada deficiente. Al mismo tiempo, los gobiernos de muchos países se enfrentan a déficits de ingresos. Sin embargo, podemos abordar ambas asuntos simultáneamente y reducir las emisiones mediante la imposición de una tasa (un impuesto) a las emisiones de CO2.
Siempre es mejor imponer gravámenes a cosas malas en lugar de hacerlo a cosas buenas. Al gravar el CO2, las empresas y los hogares tendrían un incentivo para adaptarse al mundo del futuro. El impuesto también ofrecería a las empresas incentivos para innovar de manera que se reduzca el consumo de energía y las emisiones – otorgándoles una ventaja competitiva dinámica.
La Comisión analizó el nivel de precio del carbono que se requeriría para alcanzar los objetivos establecidos en el acuerdo climático de París – un precio mucho más alto que el de hoy en la mayoría de Europa, pero uno que aún sería manejable. Los comisionados señalaron que el precio apropiado puede diferir entre países. En particular, ellos destacaron, que un mejor sistema de regulación – uno que restringa la generación de energía a partir de carbón, por ejemplo – reduce la carga que debe imponerse al sistema tributario.
Curiosamente, una de las economías con mejor desempeño del mundo, Suecia, ya ha adoptado un impuesto al carbono, imponiendo una tasa sustancialmente más alta que la considerada en nuestro informe. Y, los suecos han mantenido simultáneamente su fuerte crecimiento, sin producir emisiones en el nivel que producen los estadounidenses.
EE.UU. bajo el mandato de Trump ha pasado de ser líder mundial a ser objeto de burla. Inmediatamente después de que Trump retiró a Estados Unidos del acuerdo de París, se colgó un gran cartel sobre el ayuntamiento de Roma: “El Planeta Primero”. Del mismo modo, el nuevo presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, se burló del lema de campaña de Trump, declarando “Hagamos que nuestro planeta sea un gran planeta otra vez”.
Sin embargo, las consecuencias de las acciones de Trump no son asuntos que causan risa. Si Estados Unidos continúa emitiendo como lo ha venido haciendo, continuará imponiendo enormes costos al resto del mundo, incluso a los países mucho más pobres. Los que están siendo perjudicados por la imprudencia de Estados Unidos están enojados de manera justificada.
Afortunadamente, gran parte de Estados Unidos, incluyendo las regiones económicamente más dinámicas, ha demostrado que Trump, si no llega a ser irrelevante, por lo menos que tiene una menor relevancia de la que él quisiera creer que tiene. Una gran cantidad de Estados y corporaciones han anunciado que van a continuar honrando sus compromisos – y que tal vez harán aún más, para compensar por la falta de cumplimiento en otras partes de Estados Unidos.
Mientras tanto, el mundo debe protegerse de los Estados forajidos. El cambio climático plantea una amenaza existencial para el planeta que no es menos funesta que la planteada por las ambiciones nucleares de Corea del Norte. En ambos casos, el mundo no tiene escapatoria en cuanto a responder a la inevitable pregunta: ¿qué se debe hacer con los países que se niegan a cumplir con la parte que les toca con respecto a la preservación de nuestro planeta?
Traducción del inglés de Rocío L. Barrientos.
Comment Commented Karl Polzer
Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's home in Palm Beach, FL -- is less than 2 meters above sea level. By the end of the century, it will probably be under water, according to projections by NOAA. The Florida real estate market already is girding itself for a drop in prices due to sea-level rise. Depending upon when the epiphany occurs in the marketplace, Mar-a-Lago will probably be financially under water soon after. When will the Donald sell? What sucker will buy the property - or give him a tax write-off to donate it for public use as a national treasure? Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It doesn't matter much for global warming where the pollution occurs. Much of what is produced in China is for export. It is a question whether the producing country or the consuming country is ultimately responsible for the pollution. Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP. Read more
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years! Read more
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief. Read more
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US. Read more
