18

Trump y la verdad sobre el cambio climático

BRUSELAS – Bajo el liderazgo del presidente Donald Trump, Estados Unidos tomó otro paso importante hacia el establecimiento de un Estado forajido el 1 de junio, fecha en la que el país se retiró del acuerdo climático de París. Durante años, Trump ha contemplado una extraña teoría conspirativa según la cual, en palabras de Trump expresadas en el año 2012: “el concepto del calentamiento global fue inventado por y para los chinos para lograr que la industria norteamericana dejara de ser competitiva”. Sin embargo, esa no fue la razón por la que Trump promovió la retirada de Estados Unidos del acuerdo de París. En vez de aquello, él alegó que el acuerdo era malo para Estados Unidos e implícitamente injusto para dicho país.

Aunque la justicia, como la belleza, está en el ojo del espectador, la afirmación de Trump es difícil de justificar. Por el contrario, el acuerdo de París es muy bueno para Estados Unidos, y Estados Unidos continúa imponiendo una carga injusta a los demás países.

Históricamente, Estados Unidos ha contribuido desproporcionadamente a la creciente concentración de gases de efecto invernadero en la atmósfera, y entre los países grandes sigue siendo, de lejos, el mayor emisor per cápita de dióxido de carbono – contribuyendo en más de dos veces la tasa de China y casi 2,5 veces más que Europa en el año 2013 (el último año en el que el Banco Mundial presentó información completa). Con sus altos ingresos, Estados Unidos está en una mejor situación para adaptarse a los retos que plantea el cambio climático en comparación con países pobres como India y China, sin llegar ni siquiera a mencionar a algún país de bajos ingresos en África.

De hecho, el principal defecto en el razonamiento de Trump es la creencia de que luchar contra el cambio climático fortalecería, en lugar de debilitar, a Estados Unidos. Trump está mirando hacia el pasado – un pasado que, irónicamente, no fue tan bueno. Su promesa de restaurar puestos de trabajo en las minas de carbón (que en la actualidad alcanzan la cifra de 51.000, menos del 0.04% del empleo no agrícola del país) pasa por alto las condiciones duras y los riesgos endémicos para la salud en dicha industria, sin mencionar los avances tecnológicos que seguirían reduciendo el empleo en el sector, incluso si se revitaliza la producción de carbón.

En verdad, se están creando más puestos de trabajo en la instalación de paneles solares en comparación con los que se pierden en la industria del carbón. En términos más generales, el paso a una economía verde aumentaría los ingresos estadounidenses hoy y el crecimiento económico en el futuro. En este tema, como en tantas otras cosas, Trump se encuentra irremediablemente sumido en el pasado.

Apenas unas pocas semanas antes de la decisión de Trump de retirarse del acuerdo de París, la Comisión de Alto Nivel sobre los Precios del Carbono, presidida por Nicholas Stern,  destacó el potencial de una transición verde. El informe de la Comisión, publicado a finales de mayo, sostiene que la reducción de las emisiones de CO2 podría dar como resultado una economía aún más fuerte.

La lógica es sencilla. Un problema clave que frena a la economía mundial hoy en día es la demanda agregada deficiente. Al mismo tiempo, los gobiernos de muchos países se enfrentan a déficits de ingresos. Sin embargo, podemos abordar ambas asuntos simultáneamente y reducir las emisiones mediante la imposición de una tasa (un impuesto) a las emisiones de CO2.

Siempre es mejor imponer gravámenes a cosas malas en lugar de hacerlo a cosas buenas. Al gravar el CO2, las empresas y los hogares tendrían un incentivo para adaptarse al mundo del futuro. El impuesto también ofrecería a las empresas incentivos para innovar de manera que se reduzca el consumo de energía y las emisiones – otorgándoles una ventaja competitiva dinámica.

La Comisión analizó el nivel de precio del carbono que se requeriría para alcanzar los objetivos establecidos en el acuerdo climático de París – un precio mucho más alto que el de hoy en la mayoría de Europa, pero uno que aún sería manejable. Los comisionados señalaron que el precio apropiado puede diferir entre países. En particular, ellos destacaron, que un mejor sistema de regulación – uno que restringa la generación de energía a partir de carbón, por ejemplo – reduce la carga que debe imponerse al sistema tributario.

Curiosamente, una de las economías con mejor desempeño del mundo, Suecia, ya ha adoptado un impuesto al carbono, imponiendo una tasa sustancialmente más alta que la considerada en nuestro informe. Y, los suecos han mantenido simultáneamente su fuerte crecimiento, sin producir emisiones en el nivel que producen los estadounidenses.

EE.UU. bajo el mandato de Trump ha pasado de ser líder mundial a ser objeto de burla. Inmediatamente después de que Trump retiró a Estados Unidos del acuerdo de París, se colgó un gran cartel sobre el ayuntamiento de Roma: “El Planeta Primero”. Del mismo modo, el nuevo presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, se burló del lema de campaña de Trump, declarando “Hagamos que nuestro planeta sea un gran planeta otra vez”.

Sin embargo, las consecuencias de las acciones de Trump no son asuntos que causan risa. Si Estados Unidos continúa emitiendo como lo ha venido haciendo, continuará imponiendo enormes costos al resto del mundo, incluso a los países mucho más pobres. Los que están siendo perjudicados por la imprudencia de Estados Unidos están enojados de manera justificada.

Afortunadamente, gran parte de Estados Unidos, incluyendo las regiones económicamente más dinámicas, ha demostrado que Trump, si no llega a ser irrelevante, por lo menos que tiene una menor relevancia de la que él quisiera creer que tiene. Una gran cantidad de Estados y corporaciones han anunciado que van a continuar honrando sus compromisos – y que tal vez harán aún más, para compensar por la falta de cumplimiento en otras partes de Estados Unidos.

DONATE NOW

Mientras tanto, el mundo debe protegerse de los Estados forajidos. El cambio climático plantea una amenaza existencial para el planeta que no es menos funesta que la planteada por las ambiciones nucleares de Corea del Norte. En ambos casos, el mundo no tiene escapatoria en cuanto a responder a la inevitable pregunta: ¿qué se debe hacer con los países que se niegan a cumplir con la parte que les toca con respecto a la preservación de nuestro planeta?

Traducción del inglés de Rocío L. Barrientos.