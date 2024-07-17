Israel Is Enabling Iran’s War of Attrition

Some in Israel now fear that Iran is making good on its long-held plan to annihilate the Jewish state. But what many fail to recognize is that the key enablers of Iran’s war of attrition are, in fact, the messianic hallucinators in Israel’s own government, who are determined to engage in an apocalyptic war in Gaza and Lebanon.
TEL AVIV – In 2017, Iran unveiled a digital clock counting down the days to the destruction of Israel in 2040. The display, located in Tehran’s Palestine Square, embodies the Islamic Republic’s long-held commitment to annihilating the Jewish state. Some view this promise as a mere rhetorical exercise to rally support at home and throughout the Muslim world. But as the Gaza war drags on and seems poised to expand, many in Israel, including former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, see an actionable plan that Iran seeks to execute, the consequences be damned.
