Трамп және ғаламдық жылынудың ақиқаты

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Президент Дональд Трамптың басшылығымен Америка Құрама Штаттары 1 маусымда Париж климат келісімінен шығу арқылы «бұзық мемлекетке» айналуға жақын қалды. Жылдар бойы Трамп күмәнді конспирациялық теория туралы айтып келеді. 2012 жылы ол «Ғаламдық жылыну теориясын қытайлар АҚШ-тың өнеркәсібін бәсекеге қабілетсіз ету мақсатында өздері үшін ойлап тапқан» деген. Бірақ Трамптың АҚШ-ты Париж келісімінен шығаруды қолдауына бұл жайт себеп болған жоқ. Оның айтуынша, бұл келісім – АҚШ үшін тиімсіз әрі әділетсіз болды.
Әділдік деген де сұлулық сияқты қараған адамның көзімен бағаланатын категория болғанымен, Трамптың бұл пікірін ақтап алу өте қиын. Керісінше, Париж келісімі Америка үшін өте тиімді, оның үстіне басқаларға әділетсіз талап қойып отырған да дәл осы АҚШ-тың өзі.
АҚШ атмосфераға тарататын жылыжай газының үлесі бойынша бұрыннан алдыңғы орында келеді, оның үстіне Америка жан басына шаққандағы көмірқышқыл газын бөлу көлемі бойынша ірі елдердің арасында алдыңғы орында, 2013 жылғы дерек бойынша бұл жағынан оның көрсеткіші Қытайдікінен екі еседей, ал Еуропадан 2,5 есе көп (Дүниежүзілік банк соңғы рет осы жылы бұл мәселе бойынша толық мәлімет берген). Африканың тақыр кедей елдерін былай қойғанда, Үндістан мен Қытай сияқты табысы төмен мемлекеттермен салыстырғанда, табысы жоғары АҚШ климат өзгерістерінің қиындықтарына оңай бейімделе алады.
Шындығында, Трамптың тұжырымдарының басты кемшілігі – климаттың өзгерістерімен күрес АҚШ-ты әлсіретпейді, керісінше күшейте түседі. Трамп онша көп әбиір бермеген өткен шаққа көп мойын бұрады. Көмір шахталарындағы жұмыс орындарын арттыру жөнінде уәде беру арқылы ол (бұл салада қазір 51 мың кісі жұмыс істейді, бұл – елдің ауыл шаруашылығынан басқа саладағы жұмысшыларының 0,04 пайызы) көмір өндірісі қайта артқан күннің өзінде технологиялық дамудың арқасында бұл салада еңбек ететіндер санының азаятынын, бұл жұмыстың бейнеті мен адам денсаулығына зиянын ескермей отыр.
Іс жүзінде, көмір өнеркәсібінде азайып жатқан жұмыс орындарының санынан күн батареяларын орнату саласында ашылып жатқан жұмыс орындарының саны көбірек. Жалпы алып қарағанда, жасыл экономикаға көшу бүгін АҚШ-тың табысын молайтса, ертең оны экономикалық дамуға жетелейді. Басқа салалар сияқты бұл мәселедеде де Трамп өткен шақта қалып қойды.
Трамп Париж келісімінен шығу туралы шешім қабылдардан бірер апта бұрын ғана Көмір бағасы жөніндегі жоғары деңгейдегі комиссия (оны біз Николас Стерн екеуміз бірге басқарамыз) жасыл экономикаға өтудің әлеуетін баса айтқан. Комиссияның мамырдың соңында жариялаған есебінде CO2 қалдықтарын азайтудың экономиканы күшейте түсетіні дәлелденген.
Мұның қарапайым қисыны бар. Осы күні экономиканы тежеп отырған басты мәселе – жалпы сұраныстың аздығы. Бұған қоса әлемнің көп үкіметі табыстың аздығынан да жапа шегіп отыр. Бірақ біз CO2 таратқаны үшін ақы алу (салық салу) арқылы екі мәселені де қатар шеше аламыз.
Жақсы нәрсеге емес, жаман нәрсеге салық салған әрдайым тиімді. Көмірқышқыл газына салық салсақ, фирмалар мен жекелеген шаруашылықтар болашақ үшін модернизациялануға талпынады. Оның үстіне салық фирмалардың қуатты пайдалануды және ластауды азайтатын инновациялық әдістерді іздеуге итермелейді, ал бұл олардың арасында динамикалық бәсекеге туғызады.
Комиссия Париж климат келісімінде көзделген мақсаттарға жету үшін көмірдің бағасын қаншалық қымбаттатуға тура келетінін сараптап көрді. Көмір бағасы қазіргі Еуропаның көп жеріндегі бағадан әлдеқайда қымбат, бірақ оны әлі де басқаруға болады. Комиссия мүшелері әр елде көмірдің лайықты бағасы әртүрлі болатынын атап айтты. Мәселен, көмірді пайдаланатын электр стансаларын тұрғызуды шектейтін реттеу жүйесі салық жүйесіне түсетін салмақты да біршама азайтқан болар еді.
Бір қызығы, әлемдегі экономикасы ең жоғары дамыған елдердің бірі – Швеция қазірдің өзіне көміртегі салығын енгізген, және оның көлемі біз есептегіден әлдеқайда жоғары. Ал шведтер АҚШ-тың деңгейінде ауаны ластамастан-ақ жоғары экономикалық өсімге қол жеткізіп отыр.
Трамп басқарған Америка әлемнің көшбасшысынан әжуаның нысанына айналды. Трамп АҚШ-ты Париж келісімінен шығарып алған соң Римдегі ратушаның төбесіне «Алдымен – ғаламшарға» деген үлкен плакат ілінді. Сол сияқты Францияның жаңа президенті Эммануэль Макрон да Трамптың сайлау науқанындағы ұранды әзілге айналдырып «Ғаламшарды қайтадан көркейтейік» деді.
Бірақ, Трамптың әрекеттерінің салдары - кісі күлетін мәселе емес. Егер АҚШ қазіргідей ауаны ластауын жалғасыра берсе, онда ол әлемнің басқа бөлігіне, әсіресе кедей елдерге үлкен салмақ түсіреді. Американың көзсіздігінен зардап шегіп жатқандардың ашулануы да заңды.
Бір қуантатыны – АҚШ-тың біраз бөлігі, әсіресе экономикалық тұрғыдан жақсы дамыған аймағы Трамптың әрекеттері өзі ойлағандағыдай орынды әрекет емес екенін аңғартты. Біршама штат пен корпорация өкілдері мойындарына алған міндеттемелерін орындай бастайтындарын, тіпті АҚШ-тың басқа бөліктерінің де міндеттемелерін өз мойындарына алатындарын жариялады.
Ал қазір әлем өзін «бұзық елдерден» қорғауы керек. Климаттың өзгеру қаупі ғаламға Солтүстік Кореяның ядролық амбициясынан еш кем емес үлкен қатер төндіреді. Екі жағдайда да әлем мемлекеттері «Ғаламшарды сақтау үшін өз міндеттемелерін орындамай отырған елдерді не істеу керек?» деген сұрақтан қашып құтыла алмайды.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (18)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Karl Polzer
Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's home in Palm Beach, FL -- is less than 2 meters above sea level. By the end of the century, it will probably be under water, according to projections by NOAA. The Florida real estate market already is girding itself for a drop in prices due to sea-level rise. Depending upon when the epiphany occurs in the marketplace, Mar-a-Lago will probably be financially under water soon after. When will the Donald sell? What sucker will buy the property - or give him a tax write-off to donate it for public use as a national treasure? Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
.."Poor countries like china" and I stopped reading it after that.
I do strongly recommend for Mr Stiglitz to go and visit china.The last time I was there in march the air was so bad you couldn't see the other buildings from your hotel room Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It doesn't matter much for global warming where the pollution occurs. Much of what is produced in China is for export. It is a question whether the producing country or the consuming country is ultimately responsible for the pollution. Read more
Comment Commented d clark
Trump is concerned about people, for example coal miners, who work in an industry that has been hammered by politicians, bureaucrats and environmentalists. And the coal mining industry is key, around the world, for things needing energy. America has moved, and will continue to move, into the “green economy”, whether in or out of the Paris accord. The farther from politics, the better the technology, economics and rational thinking.
Stiglitz assumes that Paris’s fear of CO2 is a good thing, a basis for levying a good tax. The “far higher” carbon cost levy that Stiglitz wishes to impose would “still [be] manageable”. One would like to know what “manageable” is for a country, like America, that struggles under a huge unsustainable burden of debt, for the effects of the high tax would be in effect permanent. He cites Sweden as a model. Sweden’s major source of power is nuclear, and has no coal-fired power stations. Its high carbon tax is placed on four thermal non-nuclear (natural gas and fuel oil) stations providing 10-15% of Sweden’s total megawatts. Hydro produces about the same, and there is a spattering of the same ugly wind farms that pimple many countries, including America.
Independence is America’s strength, and America has long been a leader and long been derided from within (a la the American Stiglitz) and without. Nothing new here. As Stiglitz notes, American states take their own decisions in many areas, one emblem of American independence and its strength. And this independence is crucial to learn whether global warming/climate change is normal or not, and whether the panic that is being urgently pressed onto the world is justified panic or unjustified panic. If global warming/climate change is indeed shown to be a threat, America and other countries will be able to adapt. After all, a great strength of humans, we must remember, is that we can adapt, if politics and global panic don’t get in the way.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
What is this beef about about windfarms?
It's pure brainwashing.
Most places you can't see the windmills for the pylons in between.
And the pylons are all joined together by miles of drooping horizontals.
Let's get real. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The answer to dealing with countries who drag their feet is to levy a sanctions style tax on any exports they make. This will only work with those who holdout, not to get the ball rolling, for that a large consensus including America is needed. Since the majority of Americans would support that it is just a matter of getting corporate polluters to stop donating to the political parties, in particular, the GOP. Read more
Comment Commented daniel bernholtz
In Canada we are still paying for the temporary income tax enacted in 1917 to pay for WWI.
All the "good"taxes that are contemplated need to be offset by a reduction in the "bad" taxes currently paid by the citizens; and a results based analysis of where those taxes are spent and the return to the people who have paid the taxes; not to be evaluated by "experts" who have a vested interest in the specific industries.
{ World Bank; IPCC; Ademe; :MINISTÈRE DE LA TRANSITION
ÉCOLOGIQUE ET SOLIDAIRE}
I would ask the Nobel prize winning economist to provide a study of the "benefits" that the citizens in the Province of Ontario have enjoyed with numerous "good" taxes imposed by the progressive Liberal governments of the last 15 years who seem to have followed policies that you have advocated and continue to advocate.
"Tire tax" "Debt Retirement Surcharges" " Environmental; Recylcing Fees" ad infinitum
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Sorry my comment is in the wrong box.
This comments system is silly; it puts above the the entries being commented on. It does that all the time even when it's working properly. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Michael Public. I hope so.
And I hope the same for a lot of other countries aswell, but the electoral systems in many make it difficult.
It is very unsatisfactory that when election results are declared both side claim victory because one would like to have counted differently. Voters ought to be able to have confidence in the electoral system producing the right result even when they have lost. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Since the government of Canada is not publicly burning bank notes I can only assume they spent the funds on something, which means whether you agree with the expenditure or not it mostly went back into the Canadian economy and you benefited indirectly in some way. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Daniel: how do you know a particular tax is a bad one? You spend , I am sure, $2.50 for a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons. So is it too much to pay a tire tax one a few years! Read more
Comment Commented Colin Askin
The truce is Mr Stiglitz is that CO2 and its relationship to climate change is a nonsense perpetrated by a group of disgraced scientists with their noses in the public trough. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The truce? The real truce is that alcohol consumption, ufo sightings and self inflicted gunshots are directly correlated with believing climate change is a hoax. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Oh goody! Let's have another tax.
Aggregate demand will increase when the people who want stuff have the means to pay for it. Is that some sort of difficult concept for economists to grasp? Where do you all live? In hermetically sealed gated communities without access to TV? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I'm inclined to agree with alot of this, but I have to say 'so what's new?'
The sainted Barak Obama scuppered the Copenhagen agreement. Neither of these guys runs the country. They do what they can and if they get to set the tone they are doing well. If they get out of line they go down in the annals with Lincoln and Kennedy. It's a big ask.
If the only thing that Donald Trump achieves is to get Americans to doubt their media coverage and consider the parlous state of democracy he'll have done a lot more than most. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Trump, with all his faults and they are many, showed the American public that the voter is still a powerful force, and that you are not limited in choice to two cooperative grey suits pushed forward by corporate America. Hopefully next election they can pick someone who can make a constructive contribution. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Under President Donald Trump’s leadership ... '
Pardon? Did I miss something? The only direction Donaldo el Magnifico de Mar a Lago has led anyone, is up (or down) the garden path to the Great Dismal Swamp.
Don't even bother. He isn't even listening. Nor interested in anything but the sound of his own voice.
AS an economist, I'm sure you're familiar with the acronymm 'GDP'. REading it in the context of US economic performance, a voice in my ear unpacked it 'Gross Demented Parrot.' Squawker and twitterer in chief. Read more
Comment Commented Ersin Candan
The age of the decreasing technocracy and rising moneycracy in US. Read more
Featured
Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?
Sandile Hlatshwayo & Michael Spence argue that economists' focus on GDP and income growth misses a more fundamental question.
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
PS authors in concise videos
20 Years After the Hong Kong Handover
Chris Patten examines what China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong will mean for one of Asia’s freest and most successful cities.