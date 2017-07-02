18

Трамп және ғаламдық жылынудың ақиқаты

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Президент Дональд Трамптың басшылығымен Америка Құрама Штаттары 1 маусымда Париж климат келісімінен шығу арқылы «бұзық мемлекетке» айналуға жақын қалды.  Жылдар бойы Трамп күмәнді конспирациялық теория туралы айтып келеді. 2012 жылы ол «Ғаламдық жылыну теориясын қытайлар АҚШ-тың өнеркәсібін бәсекеге қабілетсіз ету мақсатында өздері үшін ойлап тапқан» деген. Бірақ Трамптың АҚШ-ты Париж келісімінен шығаруды қолдауына бұл жайт себеп болған жоқ. Оның айтуынша, бұл келісім – АҚШ үшін тиімсіз әрі әділетсіз болды.

Әділдік деген де сұлулық сияқты қараған адамның көзімен бағаланатын категория болғанымен, Трамптың бұл пікірін ақтап алу өте қиын. Керісінше, Париж келісімі Америка үшін өте тиімді, оның үстіне басқаларға әділетсіз талап қойып отырған да дәл осы АҚШ-тың өзі.

АҚШ атмосфераға тарататын жылыжай газының үлесі бойынша бұрыннан алдыңғы орында келеді, оның үстіне Америка жан басына шаққандағы көмірқышқыл газын бөлу көлемі бойынша ірі елдердің арасында алдыңғы орында, 2013 жылғы дерек бойынша бұл жағынан оның көрсеткіші Қытайдікінен екі еседей, ал Еуропадан 2,5 есе көп (Дүниежүзілік банк соңғы рет осы жылы бұл мәселе бойынша толық мәлімет берген). Африканың тақыр кедей елдерін былай қойғанда, Үндістан мен Қытай сияқты табысы төмен мемлекеттермен салыстырғанда, табысы жоғары АҚШ климат өзгерістерінің қиындықтарына оңай бейімделе алады. 

Шындығында, Трамптың тұжырымдарының басты кемшілігі – климаттың өзгерістерімен күрес АҚШ-ты әлсіретпейді, керісінше күшейте түседі. Трамп онша көп әбиір бермеген өткен шаққа көп мойын бұрады. Көмір шахталарындағы жұмыс орындарын арттыру жөнінде уәде беру арқылы ол (бұл салада қазір 51 мың кісі жұмыс істейді, бұл – елдің ауыл шаруашылығынан басқа саладағы жұмысшыларының 0,04 пайызы) көмір өндірісі қайта артқан күннің өзінде технологиялық дамудың арқасында бұл салада еңбек ететіндер санының азаятынын, бұл жұмыстың бейнеті мен адам денсаулығына зиянын ескермей отыр.

Іс жүзінде, көмір өнеркәсібінде азайып жатқан жұмыс орындарының санынан күн батареяларын орнату саласында ашылып жатқан жұмыс орындарының саны көбірек. Жалпы алып қарағанда, жасыл экономикаға көшу бүгін АҚШ-тың табысын молайтса, ертең оны экономикалық дамуға жетелейді. Басқа салалар сияқты бұл мәселедеде де Трамп өткен шақта қалып қойды.

Трамп Париж келісімінен шығу туралы шешім қабылдардан бірер апта бұрын ғана Көмір бағасы жөніндегі жоғары деңгейдегі комиссия (оны біз Николас Стерн екеуміз бірге басқарамыз) жасыл экономикаға өтудің әлеуетін баса айтқан. Комиссияның мамырдың соңында жариялаған есебінде CO2 қалдықтарын азайтудың экономиканы күшейте түсетіні дәлелденген.  

Мұның қарапайым қисыны бар. Осы күні экономиканы тежеп отырған басты мәселе – жалпы сұраныстың аздығы. Бұған қоса әлемнің көп үкіметі табыстың аздығынан да жапа шегіп отыр. Бірақ біз CO2 таратқаны үшін ақы алу (салық салу) арқылы екі мәселені де қатар шеше аламыз.

Жақсы нәрсеге емес, жаман нәрсеге салық салған әрдайым тиімді. Көмірқышқыл газына салық салсақ, фирмалар мен жекелеген шаруашылықтар болашақ үшін модернизациялануға талпынады. Оның үстіне салық фирмалардың қуатты пайдалануды және ластауды азайтатын инновациялық әдістерді іздеуге итермелейді, ал бұл олардың арасында динамикалық бәсекеге туғызады.

Комиссия Париж климат келісімінде көзделген мақсаттарға жету үшін көмірдің бағасын қаншалық қымбаттатуға тура келетінін сараптап көрді. Көмір бағасы қазіргі Еуропаның көп жеріндегі бағадан әлдеқайда қымбат, бірақ оны әлі де басқаруға болады. Комиссия мүшелері әр елде көмірдің лайықты бағасы әртүрлі болатынын атап айтты. Мәселен, көмірді пайдаланатын электр стансаларын тұрғызуды шектейтін реттеу жүйесі салық жүйесіне түсетін салмақты да біршама азайтқан болар еді.

Бір қызығы, әлемдегі экономикасы ең жоғары дамыған елдердің бірі – Швеция қазірдің өзіне көміртегі салығын енгізген, және оның көлемі біз есептегіден әлдеқайда жоғары. Ал шведтер АҚШ-тың деңгейінде ауаны ластамастан-ақ жоғары экономикалық өсімге қол жеткізіп отыр.

Трамп басқарған Америка әлемнің көшбасшысынан әжуаның нысанына айналды. Трамп АҚШ-ты Париж келісімінен шығарып алған соң Римдегі ратушаның төбесіне «Алдымен – ғаламшарға» деген үлкен плакат ілінді. Сол сияқты Францияның жаңа президенті Эммануэль Макрон да Трамптың сайлау науқанындағы ұранды әзілге айналдырып «Ғаламшарды қайтадан көркейтейік» деді.

Бірақ, Трамптың әрекеттерінің салдары - кісі күлетін мәселе емес. Егер АҚШ қазіргідей ауаны ластауын жалғасыра берсе, онда ол әлемнің басқа бөлігіне, әсіресе кедей елдерге үлкен салмақ түсіреді. Американың көзсіздігінен зардап шегіп жатқандардың ашулануы да заңды.

Бір қуантатыны – АҚШ-тың біраз бөлігі, әсіресе экономикалық тұрғыдан жақсы дамыған аймағы Трамптың әрекеттері өзі ойлағандағыдай орынды әрекет емес екенін аңғартты. Біршама штат пен корпорация өкілдері мойындарына алған міндеттемелерін орындай бастайтындарын, тіпті АҚШ-тың басқа бөліктерінің де міндеттемелерін өз мойындарына алатындарын жариялады.

Ал қазір әлем өзін «бұзық елдерден» қорғауы керек. Климаттың өзгеру қаупі ғаламға Солтүстік Кореяның ядролық амбициясынан еш кем емес үлкен қатер төндіреді. Екі жағдайда да әлем мемлекеттері «Ғаламшарды сақтау үшін өз міндеттемелерін орындамай отырған елдерді не істеу керек?» деген сұрақтан қашып құтыла алмайды.