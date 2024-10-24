The US Election and the Crisis of Whiteness

The 2024 presidential election should be seen as part of a longer-term political conflict that will end with either the eradication or the restoration of the country’s historical racial hierarchy. The Republican Party’s lurch toward authoritarianism and pursuit of minority rule cannot be understood in any other terms.
CAMBRIDGE – The “crisis of democracy” across Western countries is generally attributed to rising inequality, the hollowing out of the middle class, and the politics of mass migration. But another major factor is demography, especially in the United States, where the threat to democracy tracks developments affecting white voters. Moreover, since demographic trends cannot be easily reversed, America’s growing dysfunction is likely to be a persistent factor in global politics for a long time.
CAMBRIDGE – The “crisis of democracy” across Western countries is generally attributed to rising inequality, the hollowing out of the middle class, and the politics of mass migration. But another major factor is demography, especially in the United States, where the threat to democracy tracks developments affecting white voters. Moreover, since demographic trends cannot be easily reversed, America’s growing dysfunction is likely to be a persistent factor in global politics for a long time.