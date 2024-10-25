cferguson2_Uwe Anspachpicture alliance via Getty Images_remote work Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images
en English

What Remote Work Can Do for Global Development

To seize the opportunity presented by today’s globalized digital infrastructure, developing countries need to move from being merely a location for outsourced work to developing full entrepreneurial ecosystems of their own. For many, the biggest hurdles relate to policy, not money.

LONDON – A revolutionary opportunity for human development and economic growth has been emerging over the past 30 years. Modern information technology has the potential to enable large-scale remote work anywhere on the planet, and also to help countries gradually create entire technology sectors and ecosystems.

https://prosyn.org/htH8Gj6