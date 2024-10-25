What Remote Work Can Do for Global Development
To seize the opportunity presented by today’s globalized digital infrastructure, developing countries need to move from being merely a location for outsourced work to developing full entrepreneurial ecosystems of their own. For many, the biggest hurdles relate to policy, not money.
LONDON – A revolutionary opportunity for human development and economic growth has been emerging over the past 30 years. Modern information technology has the potential to enable large-scale remote work anywhere on the planet, and also to help countries gradually create entire technology sectors and ecosystems.