Unlocking AI-Powered Learning

In addition to its corporate applications, artificial intelligence is helping solve broader and more complex problems, especially in education. Industry leaders and policymakers should develop a shared approach to AI-powered learning and encourage more widespread training in the technology’s fundamentals.
NEW YORK – Artificial intelligence has captured the imagination of corporate leaders eager to implement new tech solutions in their industries. But AI could also be applied to broader and more complex problems, especially in education. This vision is on its way to becoming a reality, with the technology already helping to enhance student learning, create new pathways to rewarding careers, and align today’s education with tomorrow’s jobs.
NEW YORK – Artificial intelligence has captured the imagination of corporate leaders eager to implement new tech solutions in their industries. But AI could also be applied to broader and more complex problems, especially in education. This vision is on its way to becoming a reality, with the technology already helping to enhance student learning, create new pathways to rewarding careers, and align today’s education with tomorrow’s jobs.