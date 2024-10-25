First Trump Came for the Immigrants
Donald Trump’s increasingly unhinged campaign rhetoric bears the hallmarks of a dangerous dictator eager to rule over a weak, divided, and paranoid society. If he is allowed to carry out the mass deportation operation he has promised, undocumented immigrants will be only the first to suffer.
MOSCOW – Vermin. Rapists. Poison in America’s blood. These are just a few of the dehumanizing epithets Donald Trump has used to describe Hispanic immigrants in the United States. Now, he is promising the “largest deportation effort in American history.” His vision of rounding up millions of people is unlike anything seen in a democracy and sounds more like Nazi-occupied France.